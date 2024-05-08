LibsofTikTok founder: ‘I am afraid for my safety’

(May 8, 2024 / JNS)

The long march of progressives through U.S. institutions has made a raft of radical leftist ideas generally characterized as “woke” the new orthodoxy in American society.

But as JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin points out, the dominance of toxic ideas like critical race theory, intersectionality and gender ideology stems from the fact that few people were paying attention to the way their advocates were openly moving to indoctrinate students.

One person who has been on a mission to shine a light on these radicals is Chaya Raichik, the person behind the social-media phenomenon known as LibsofTiktok, who joins Tobin on this week’s episode of “Top Story.”

In the interview, Raichik discusses how she came out of nowhere in 2021 to create an account with 3 million followers. Rather than promote original content, LibsofTiktok merely republishes posts from radical teachers and others who boast of their extremism and how they are inculcating their beliefs in classrooms. While her work has been denounced as hateful by the left, she notes that all she is doing is showing what they believe and how they are indoctrinating kids while legitimizing practices most Americans do not accept or support.

Raichik also sees a direct link between the implementation of extremist ideas about gender and the surge in antisemitism rooted in woke ideology that has become apparent since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre.

“You have college kids basically chanting for the death of America in the name of being pro-Palestinian and it’s like, you know, what’s the real agenda here? It’s so easy to see it when you just share their own words and what they themselves are saying,” she said.

She also noted that being in the crosshairs of a social revolution in America does make her concerned about her safety.

