Mother of fallen soldier: My son’s death cannot be in vain

(May 13, 2024 / JNS)

This Yom Hazikaron, author and journalist Caroline Glick spoke with bereaved mother Sarah Schwartz on what it feels like to have lost her son, Sekev Schwartz, on Oct. 7. He died fighting Hamas terrorists after they infiltrated southern Israel from the Gaza Strip and entered Kibbutz Sufa near the border. Sarah has been active these past seven months in pushing the Israeli government to finish Hamas in Gaza and not to listen to an outside world that doesn’t understand the Middle East, Israel’s regional challenges and the war it has been conducting.

The family is running several campaigns to support bereaved families and in memory of their son.

