B’nai Brith Canada on Thursday called on universities across Canada to take immediate action after new research found that 42% of surveyed students witnessed at least one antisemitic event during the academic year.

“These findings are profoundly disturbing,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Simon Wolle. “They suggest that some of the most historically dangerous expressions of antisemitism are being dismissed and/or accepted within the very institutions entrusted with educating Canada’s next generation.”

The research, titled “Campus Antisemitism and Student Experiences II,” conducted by the Association for Canadian Studies and available on Canada’s government website, also revealed that 55% of responding students did not consider the statement that “Jews have too much influence on the economy” to be antisemitic.

Thirty-nine percent did not consider the claim that the Holocaust is a myth or exaggerated to be antisemitic.

“When deeply rooted antisemitic stereotypes are permeating through Canadian campuses, we have a serious problem,” B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement. “These findings are a clear wake-up call that current efforts to address antisemitism on Canadian campuses are falling short.”

Despite accounting for only 1% of the Canadian population, Jewish Canadians were the targets of 71% of reported religiously motivated hate crimes in 2025.