A Board of Peace official told JNS over the weekend that the board is “encouraged” by the latest discussions with the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and Jerusalem’s continued commitment to U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for the Gaza Strip.

“The board is looking forward to Israel turning these words into action in the coming days,” the official said.

JNS had asked whether it was the board’s official position that the Jewish state risks sliding into “global-pariah status” if it stays on its current Gaza trajectory, as White House adviser Jared Kushner warned in a New York magazine profile published on Nov. 23.

The official did not comment on a report by Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster that dozens of American soldiers at the Kiryat Gat aid headquarters had been replaced amid the Trump administration’s disappointment over the stalemate in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to convene the Security Cabinet on Sunday amid mounting U.S. pressure to advance the implementation of Trump’s plan, Israel Hayom reported.

Ministers are expected to discuss a series of measures needed for the Board of Peace to move forward with its work, after senior U.S. administration officials made clear to Netanyahu, both privately and publicly, that delays in Israeli decision-making are hampering implementation of the plan.

At the heart of the dispute is the gap between Israel’s demand that Hamas disarm and the Board of Peace’s desire to begin reconstruction and stabilization efforts in Gaza.

While Hamas continues to hold on to its weapons, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is causing growing concern ahead of winter, and board officials believe they cannot afford to wait indefinitely.

Among the measures expected to be discussed by the Cabinet are granting the necessary approvals for the multinational force to continue preparations for its deployment, with personnel already trained and awaiting progress on the plan; allowing thousands of Palestinian police officers to travel to Egypt for training; and permitting heavy machinery to enter Gaza to begin reconstruction work in various parts of the Strip.

The Board of Peace is seeking to launch reconstruction efforts alongside progress toward Hamas’s disarmament. Israel, however, has insisted that reconstruction be contingent on the terrorist organization relinquishing its weapons, fearing that moving ahead without disarmament would allow Hamas to retain its power.

Another issue on the agenda is a demand that Israel suspend its policy of targeted killings of terrorists for two weeks. Israel has continued to target senior Hamas officials, while the Board of Peace argues that the ongoing strikes are making it more difficult to create the conditions necessary for the terrorist organization’s disarmament.

According to board officials, as long as Israel continues to kill senior Hamas figures, it will be difficult to demand that the organization move forward with disarmament.

In light of the continued delays, however, the board is considering advancing the deployment of forces and launching reconstruction efforts even without meaningful progress on Hamas’s disarmament.

‘We’ve run out of time to wait’

Domestic political considerations in Washington are also driving the American pressure. The Board of Peace fears that with control of Congress shifting to the Democrats, its activities and achievements will come under greater scrutiny.

Sources familiar with the matter believe that unless significant progress is made soon, it will become increasingly difficult to justify the board’s continued operations as the renewal of its mandate approaches.

“We’ve run out of time to wait,” a Board of Peace official told Israel Hayom over the weekend. “We were patient until the [Israeli Oct. 27] elections, but our mandate expires in a year. That means that unless we make progress soon, we’ll go before Congress to renew our mandate without any progress to show for it. And good luck to Israel with the U.N. and the Palestinian Authority.”

According to the official, this message was also conveyed to Netanyahu in conversations with senior U.S. officials.

Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza, is expected to hold a press conference on Monday, at which he will outline the status of the plan’s implementation and make clear whether Israel is allowing the board to move forward with its operations in Gaza or continuing to hold them up.

Sunday’s Cabinet meeting could mark a turning point in Israel’s policy toward the Gaza Strip, with decisions affecting both relations with the Trump administration and prospects for advancing reconstruction and disarmament efforts as negotiations to form a new Israeli government continue.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.