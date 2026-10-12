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News   Israel News

IDF fires at ‘suspicious target’ near Lebanon border in third consecutive incident

The army has yet to disclose information about the nature of recent “aerial objects,” of which one has triggered air-raid sirens in Israeli border town.

JNS Staff
A view of the northern Israeli town of Metula, near the border with Lebanon, on Oct. 6, 2026. Photo by Rachel Alroey/Flash90.
A view of the northern Israeli town of Metula, near the border with Lebanon, on Oct. 6, 2026. Photo by Rachel Alroey/Flash90.
(Oct. 12, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces launched an interceptor on Monday morning toward a “suspicious aerial target” that was identified near IDF soldiers in Southern Lebanon, the military said.

The details are under review, the IDF said. No air-raid sirens were sounded, “in accordance with protocol.”

The incident came hours after the IDF launched an interceptor on Sunday night toward an aerial target in Southern Lebanon, where IDF soldiers are operating against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group.

The results of the interception remain under review as well, the military said.

At 7:57 p.m. on Saturday night, an unidentified “aerial object” triggered air-raid sirens in the Israeli Bedouin border community of Arab al-Aramshe.

Channel 12 News reported on Sunday that the IDF was still investigating the nature of the object. The military told the outlet it most likely returned to Lebanese territory.

In a separate statement, the IDF said that no suspicious findings had been located and no special restrictions were imposed on residents.

Additional troops were deployed and attack helicopters dispatched to rule out a security incident, according to Ynet. The cause of the alert remains unknown.

As of Monday afternoon, the Israeli military has yet to provide additional information about the nature of the three “aerial objects.”

IDF destroys terrorist tunnel network

Meanwhile, the IDF has dismantled underground terror tunnel routes extending hundreds of meters in the Security Zone in Southern Lebanon, as part of the military’s mission to continue removing threats in the region to the State of Israel, the army said on Monday.

Inside the tunnels, hideouts and weapons were located, including Kalashnikov rifles, a machine gun, and anti-tank missiles, according to the IDF. In addition, IDF troops located and dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and weapons in the area.

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers, and will continue to operate to remove threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement, the military said.

Jerusalem and Beirut signed in June a Trilateral Framework Agreement that recognizes the presence of Israeli forces in a so-called Security Zone that runs a few miles north along the Israeli-Lebanese border until non-state armed groups are disarmed and no threat from Lebanon is posed to Israel.

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