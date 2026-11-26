The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) on Thursday disclosed intelligence findings that they said reveal that the Hamas terror group in Gaza conducts interrogations and carries out torture at the Al-Ma’amadani Hospital (Al-Ahli Arab Hospital) in northern Gaza.

A medical facility within the hospital grounds, which serve as a central terror hub for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, had been turned “into a secured interrogation and torture facility, where Gazan civilians are interrogated and tortured,” the military said.

The hospital had previously been closed following complaints that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operated within its premises. The groups have continued their activities in secret, according to the IDF.