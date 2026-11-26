Israeli, Chinese organizations sign healthcare cooperation agreements
Israeli and Chinese organizations signed two memorandums of understanding on strategic cooperation at a Nov. 10 health technology conference organized by the Israeli consulate in Guangzhou, southern China, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
The conference drew more than 200 doctors, hospital administrators, researchers and company representatives, focusing on healthy aging, rehabilitation and the integration of technology into healthcare systems. The event showcased Israeli medical innovations and promoted professional and commercial cooperation between the two countries.
הקונסוליה הישראלית בגואנגז׳ו שבדרום סין קיימה את ״כנס ישראל-דרום סין לטכנולוגיות בריאות״, בהשתתפות למעלה מ-200 רופאים, מנהלי בתי חולים, חוקרים ונציגי חברות.— משרד החוץ (@IsraelHebrew) November 26, 2026
הכנס התמקד בתחומים שבהם לישראל יתרון יחסי, ובהם הזדקנות בריאה (Longevity), שיקום ושילוב טכנולוגיות במערכות הבריאות, ושימש… pic.twitter.com/heJmTHa2ya