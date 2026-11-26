A hospital in northern Israel performed a surgery on a Syrian girl that helped her regain her ability to walk on two feet, the Ziv Medical Center in Safed said on Tuesday.

Before entering Israel, the 13-year-old girl, given the pseudonym of Siham, had undergone six surgeries in Syria and “years of pain,” the hospital said.

Less than a week after the complex surgery, she began walking in the hospital’s corridors with the help of a walker.

The girl has since returned to her home in the Druze city of Suwayda in southern Syria, Ynet reported.

Siham was born with a medical condition in her pelvis, which prevented her from walking normally. A physician in Damascus performed an operation on her that only worsened her condition, the girl’s mother told Ynet.

About 10 months ago she fell on her femur where a metal plate had been implanted. At a hospital in Suwayda, a new plate was implanted in her leg to stabilize the fracture, but it broke about a month and a half ago, making her unable to step on her foot.

With the assistance of Israeli Druze leadership and relatives in the Israeli Druze village of Peki’in, Siham and her mother were allowed entry into Israel to be treated at the Ziv Medical Center.

“They took care of us like family,” her mother said, according to the hospital.

Throughout the two-week hospitalization, the family never stopped expressing their gratitude to the staff for their warm, family-like care. Before returning home, Siham said goodbye to the staff in Hebrew she had learned during her stay: “Shalom,” “ma nishma?” and “beseder” (“Hello,” “How are you?” and “Fine,” respectively).

“I feel compassion and mercy toward the Druze community in Syria,” Dr. Utai Rudich, head of the Pediatric Orthopedics Unit at the hospital, was quoted as saying.

“People who have gone through very difficult, very harsh events there—certainly children as well. I am glad that we can enable a girl at this age to walk again, and return to a state where she can play and function.”