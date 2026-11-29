U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Saturday criticized NBC for airing a commercial linking American military aid to Israel to the suffering of Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip, calling it “ridiculously false.”

“You hear things like Israel is genocidal, but they’re not. Israel is apartheid, but they’re not,” Huckabee told NewsNation. The ambassador said the commercial portrayed Israel as responsible for children in Gaza not receiving what they needed.

The advertisement, sponsored by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, aired during NBC‘s “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving special on Wednesday and called for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. NBC subsequently decided not to air the commercial again following criticism from Jewish and pro-Israel organizations.