Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Sunday rejected a report in The Washington Post alleging that Iran used its Starlink satellite internet service to support attacks on U.S. forces following American and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

“This story is patently false,” the company wrote on X. “To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Starlink was used by Iranian forces. Because it never happened.”

The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Musk had been angered by unauthorized use of Starlink allegedly linked to Iranian military operations. The Pentagon said it had no record of a purported U.S. Central Command report detailing Iran’s use of the service.