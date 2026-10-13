British Jewish group demands follow-through after anti-Israel protesters arrests

The National Jewish Assembly in the United Kingdom is calling on authorities to investigate and bring charges against protesters, who were arrested at an anti-Israel march on Saturday, after the majority was released on bail.

Of 20 people arrested during the anti-Israel march organized by the Palestine Coalition in London on Saturday, 19 were released, the Metropolitan Police told JNS.

Pending investigation, 18 were released on bail. A 57-year-old man, who was arrested for breach of the peace, was released without bail and will not be investigated further, according to Met Police.

Among those arrested was a woman who performed a Nazi salute and others who vandalized the Battle of Britain memorial.

The Met Police told JNS that Jerome Ingham McKenna, 23, of Preston, Lancashire, who was released on bail, has been charged with assault on an emergency worker and is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Nov. 23.

Steve Winston, managing director of the National Jewish Assembly, told JNS that his group “will judge the police response by what follows these arrests.”

“Release on bail while enquiries continue is not, in itself, evidence of leniency,” he said. “The real test is whether those enquiries are pursued promptly and charges brought wherever justified.”

“The Palestine Coalition’s organizers should be facing questions about how a Nazi salute and alleged attacks on police and a national memorial featured at their event,” Winston told JNS.

“Britain must not grow accustomed to such scenes, nor allow accountability to fade once the headlines move on,” he said.