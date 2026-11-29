The foreign ministers of eight Western countries said on Saturday that their continued support for the Palestinian Authority depends on its commitment to “reforms and democratic renewal.”

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and the United Kingdom expressed “deep regret” over P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to postpone legislative elections he scheduled for Nov. 28, as well as a presidential election planned for early 2027.

The statement called on the P.A. to hold both votes in the first quarter of 2027.

“Our continued support for the Palestinian Authority and our commitment to strengthening its institutions go hand in hand with the respect for the commitments made regarding reforms and democratic renewal,” the ministers said.

They noted that 20 years have passed since the last P.A. election, and five years since the postponement of legislative elections planned for 2021, and urged Ramallah to honor its commitments under the New York Declaration, which was adopted at a U.N. conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia last year.

The ministers said they were ready to help facilitate the vote, including through the European Union’s election observation mission or contributions to the Palestinian Central Elections Commission, and reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, an advocacy group representing Jewish federations across Canada, said in response that while the joint statement is “important,” concrete action to hold the P.A. accountable must be the next step.

Canada should reconsider its recognition of Palestinian statehood and demand the end of P.A. payment to terrorists and their family members for carrying out attacks against Jews, CIJA said in a statement.

“Consistency in foreign policy matters. Applying different standards to different parties risks undermining Canada’s effectiveness in the region. It also has implications for the safety of Canadians, particularly as security experts warn that anti-Israel criticism has been exploited to fuel antisemitism, violence and acts of terror,” the advocacy group tweeted.

When the Palestinian Authority announced last month its decision, endorsed by Hamas, to abandon its statehood commitments to Canada and postpone elections to September 11, 2027, we urged the Canadian government to hold the PA accountable.



Today's joint statement calling for… https://t.co/Xv9WrYSJ3w — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) November 28, 2026

The European Union is the largest donor to the Palestinians.

A multiannual Comprehensive Support Programme put forward by the European Commission in April 2025 announced a €1.6 billion ($1.75 billion) aid fund for Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem and Gaza for 2025-27, including roughly €620 million (~$780 million) in direct grants to support the P.A.

The aim of the program is “to foster Palestinian recovery and resilience.”

FMs ‘deeply regret’ Abbas’s decision to postpone Palestinian elections

In October, the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, France and Britain said in a joint statement that they “deeply regret” Abbas’s decision to postpone parliamentary and presidential elections.

The ministers also urged “Israel to refrain from actions that could impede the conduct of elections, including the practical arrangements necessary for all Palestinians to participate,” and reiterated that “Hamas can have no role in the future governance of Palestine.”

The four countries recognized the “State of Palestine” in September 2025 around the U.N. General Assembly’s annual gathering in New York. They cited Palestinian commitments to elections and democratic reform as part of those decisions.