U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. for Management and Reform Jeff Bartos on Saturday accused U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese of repeatedly violating the world body’s code of conduct. He said the U.N. human rights chief was “too terrified” to act, two days after Costa Rica denied Albanese entry.

Costa Rican immigration authorities barred Albanese on Thursday, saying she was the subject of an “international alert over links to terrorist acts.” The U.N. human rights office said the decision was made on “national security grounds,” according to Reuters. Albanese was held for two nights at San José’s airport.

She had been scheduled to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica, which she accepted remotely on Friday. U.N. human rights experts called the move an “unacceptable attack on U.N. human rights mechanisms.” U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said he was “deeply concerned.”

In a Friday post on X, Bartos thanked Costa Rica for “keeping this liar and lunatic out of their beautiful country.” On Saturday, he cited Article 3(j) of the code, which bars mandate-holders from accepting “any honour, decoration, favour, gift or remuneration from any governmental or non-governmental source for activities carried out in pursuit of his/her mandate.”

“The High Commissioner is too terrified to do anything about it. But make no mistake, she will be held accountable,” Bartos wrote.

Albanese arrived Saturday in Mexico City. She challenged Rodrigo Chaves, Costa Rica’s former president and current finance minister, to produce evidence for his accusation that she has ties to terrorist acts, calling it defamation. The United States sanctioned her in 2025 over her criticism of U.S. and Israeli policy in Gaza, and it reinstated the sanctions in May.