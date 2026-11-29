Dutch Foreign Trade and Development Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma attended an event on Friday marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, calling it “an important opportunity to reaffirm our support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and for a just and lasting peace.”

Sjoerdsma wrote on X that he was “honored” to join the event, which was hosted by the Palestinian Authority’s mission in the Netherlands.

Dutch Jewish leader Ronny Naftaniel criticized the minister on Saturday, writing on X that the event, at which Sjoerdsma spoke, was “the moment to call on Hamas to disarm, as promised, and to end its terror regime in Gaza. But Sjoerd didn’t dare.”

The United Nations marks the day annually on Nov. 29, the anniversary of the 1947 U.N. General Assembly vote to partition the British Mandate of Palestine into Jewish and Arab states. Arab leaders rejected the plan, and five Arab armies invaded the newly declared State of Israel in May 1948.

On Monday, the Netherlands and Indonesia will co-host a meeting in The Hague of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, a coalition that seeks to turn political support into coordinated steps toward establishing a Palestinian state.