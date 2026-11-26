Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Thursday expressed Israel’s “deep sorrow” over the deaths of two Italian citizens killed in what Kuwaiti authorities described as an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait earlier that day.

“I extend our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones, and to the people of Italy,” he wrote on X. “Our thoughts are with you, and we stand with you in solidarity at this painful time.”

Sa’ar also wished all those wounded in the attack a “full and speedy recovery.” “Iran’s unchecked aggression threatens stability and security in the Middle East and beyond,” he continued. “It must end.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, “A powerful explosion occurred, and, according to reports reaching us from Kuwait, both of our fellow citizens have unfortunately died.”

Iran denied involvement.