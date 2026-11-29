Ukraine’s chief rabbi honors victims of Holodomor
(Nov. 29, 2026 / JNS)
Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman, chief rabbi of Ukraine, on Saturday night paid tribute to the millions of Ukrainians who perished in the Holodomor, the Soviet-engineered famine of 1932-33.
“The Jewish people know all too well how important it is to preserve the memory of such tragedies and to pass on the truth to future generations,” Azman wrote on X. “After all, forgotten crimes create the danger of their recurrence!”
Immediately after Shabbat ends, I join in honoring the memory of the millions of Ukrainians who perished during the Holodomor of 1932–1933—a horrific crime committed by the Soviet regime, which artificially created a famine and condemned millions of innocent people to a agonizing… pic.twitter.com/4sfA37SAtS— Chief Rabbi Of Ukraine Moshe Azman (@RabbiUkraine) November 28, 2026