Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman, chief rabbi of Ukraine, on Saturday night paid tribute to the millions of Ukrainians who perished in the Holodomor, the Soviet-engineered famine of 1932-33.

“The Jewish people know all too well how important it is to preserve the memory of such tragedies and to pass on the truth to future generations,” Azman wrote on X. “After all, forgotten crimes create the danger of their recurrence!”