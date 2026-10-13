US, 33 other countries decry Iranian regime threats

The foreign ministers of the United States and 33 other countries, along with the European Union’s high representative, denounced “in the strongest terms” the Iranian regime’s “campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and U.S. interests.”

Monday’s joint statement came after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that the United Kingdom believes that the planned Sept. 27 terror attack on the Royal Air Force airbase in Fairford was “almost certainly directed” by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The joint statement recognized the British attribution of Iran’s involvement.

“Any attempt by Iran to threaten, silence, intimidate, harass, harm or coerce people on our territories through proxies or any other means is unacceptable,” the signatories stated.

The other countries were Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The European Jewish Congress highlighted the joint statement in a post on X on Tuesday, noting its condemnation of assassination plots, arson, sabotage and cyberattacks carried out through covert networks and proxies.

“Iran’s campaign of threats and attacks abroad cannot be allowed to endanger Jewish communities or undermine security across Europe,” the organization said.

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, welcomed the joint condemnation but urged governments to take action against extremist networks and their funding. “Jewish families should not have to fear that their synagogue, school or community could be the next target,” he said. “Whilst today’s united condemnation is welcome, what matters now is action to prevent the next attack.”