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Advance

Advance is a private, family-held business that owns and invests in companies across media, entertainment, technology, communications, education and other promising growth sectors. Our mission is to build the value of our companies over the long-term by fostering growth and innovation. Advance’s portfolio includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, 1010data and Pop. Together these operating companies employ more than 17,000 people in 29 countries. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Discovery and Reddit. For more information visit www.advance.com.
The Wire
First-ever IRONMAN Middle East Championship to be held in Israel this year
Inaugural edition of IRONMAN Israel Middle East Championship to take place on November 25, 2022, with general registration opening March 1, 2022.
Feb. 28, 2022