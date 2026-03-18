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Foundation for Genocide Education

The Foundation for Genocide Education is a non-profit organization that works with governments to ensure that the subject of genocide is taught in high schools across North America.
Prisoners in forced labor at Neuengamme concentration camp. Credit: U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum via Wikimedia Commons.
The Wire
Only half of Canadian teachers say students know about Holocaust and other genocides
Majority of educators queried say boost in education on the subject is needed in light of world events.
May. 23, 2024