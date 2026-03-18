The Rabbinical Assembly, first established in 1901 by graduates of the rabbinical school of the Jewish Theological Seminary, is the international association of Conservative/Masorti rabbis. Today its ranks include rabbis ordained at the seminaries of the Conservative/Masorti movement as well as rabbis of other accredited rabbinical schools who accept the tenets of Conservative Judaism. The mandate of the Rabbinical Assembly is to kindle the passion of the Jewish People in the service of God, Torah and Klal Yisrael, to strengthen the Conservative/Masorti movement, and to support the Conservative/Masorti rabbi. Its nearly 1,700 members serve as congregational rabbis, educators, military and hospital chaplains, professors of Judaica, and officers of communal service organizations throughout the world. While the majority of the men and women of the Assembly serve in the United States and Canada, more than ten percent of its rabbis serve in Israel and many of its rabbis serve in Latin America, in the countries of Europe, Australia and South Africa.