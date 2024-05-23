The international community wants to make Netanyahu the new Dreyfus

(May 23, 2024 / JNS)

The International Criminal Court went a long way towards delegitimizing the entire international community when it issued arrest warrants for both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas’s monstrous chief Yahya Sinwar. This was not only an appalling moral equivalence between the two leaders, but between Israel and Hamas as well.

In its total moral bankruptcy and institutional corruption, the ICC only contributed to the long-standing and ongoing disintegration of an international community that claims to uphold the values of human rights and democracy. The ICC’s decision morally demolishes the U.N., of which the ICC is a child. It does little good to the E.U., which is a close relative of the U.N. In effect, the international community’s moral credibility has committed suicide.

No one with any common sense will ever again accept the legitimacy of the ICC. Millions now disdain an institution that believes the genocidal massacre of Oct. 7 was as legitimate as Israel’s fulfillment of its duty to defend its people. They see that Israel is doing everything it can to avoid civilian casualties and facilitate humanitarian aid. They also see that this counts for nothing with a corrupt international establishment.

Millions know that Hamas is a monster that subjects the society it rules to the law of terror. They know Hamas wants to slaughter all of world Jewry because of Hamas’s fanatical religious hate. They also know that Israel is the modern manifestation of the civilization that gave birth to the West’s Judeo-Christian tradition; that Israel rose from the Holocaust against all odds and built a nation that benefits the world.

Ironically, the ICC’s nihilistic equation of Israel and Hamas came shortly after the death of one of the primary supporters of the Gaza monster: President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran. Thanks to this coincidence, we saw the international community’s moral corruption in full. It rushed to offer weeping condolences for the “Butcher of Tehran” who killed, tortured and oppressed tens of thousands of Iranian women, dissidents and homosexuals. The glorious democracies of Russia, China, Pakistan and Lebanon all but erected mourning tents for the fiend and the E.U. cried bitter tears.

Many of the same nations have expressed their adoration of the ICC’s demented persecution of the Jewish state. Fortunately, U.S. President Joe Biden had the good sense to call the ICC’s decision “outrageous.” Even Secretary Antony Blinken of the notoriously anti-Israel State Department denounced it. To its credit, Germany did so as well.

Many of the haters, of course, are driven by their membership in the international establishment. Benjamin Netanyahu is not and does not want to be a member of this clique, and rightfully so. So, they hate Netanyahu. They hate that he keeps winning elections and hate that he wants to win the war against Hamas. They hate that he ignores their shrieking denunciations and continues to fight. He shows their essential impotence and they can’t stand it.

They are likely aware of the fact that this is unjust. Perhaps they even unconsciously admire Netanyahu. After all, he is a democratically elected leader, which the snobs of the ICC are not. He has always led his people as they want him to: in a besieged but heroic manner. Netanyahu represents a people with 3,000 years of history that has survived all the ancient empires that have passed into nothingness, as today’s international elite someday will as well.

Sinwar, in contrast, is a serial killer, a terrorist, a child murderer, a rapist and an oppressor of his own people. To equate him with Netanyahu is like the neo-Nazis who claim the bombing of Dresden was worse than Auschwitz. But today’s neo-Nazis wrap themselves in the cloak of anti-racism and human rights. They declare that the rest of us are colonialists, racists and oppressors.

In the name of this dark religion, they want Netanyahu to be the sacrificial lamb, an offering to the gods of human rights and the demons of antisemitism. They want him to be the new Dreyfus. Fortunately, this is impossible, because Netanyahu and his people have an army. The haters may not like this, but there is nothing they can do about it. No wonder they hate us so much.

