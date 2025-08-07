The psychological warfare that’s dividing Israel

( Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS )

In a pivotal moment in Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel is done playing by Hamas’s rules. On this episode of “The Meira K Show,” host Meira K unpacks the dramatic shift in Israel’s strategy moving towards full military control of Gaza. Meira explores how the latest shocking hostage video, featuring Evyatar David, has become a turning point, pushing Israel towards decisive action and away from negotiating with an enemy that has shown no willingness for peace.

Hamas has used psychological warfare as its primary weapon, releasing strategically timed hostage videos and propaganda designed to divide Israel and manipulate global sentiment. Meira explores the two-pronged approach of Hamas: the manipulation of humanitarian aid narratives to pressure international audiences and the release of gruesome hostage footage aimed at fracturing Israeli unity.

She also discusses the role of Qatar, the mastermind behind Hamas’s propaganda machine, and how their financial support, media influence and strategic alliances have bolstered Hamas’s war efforts. The episode offers a raw look at the moral and strategic dilemmas facing Israel as it confronts an enemy that exploits both media and internal divisions for its gain.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.