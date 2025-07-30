Wake up! They are coming after you too

( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

The global information that we have today is overwhelming, but unfortunately, too many people in the free world and elsewhere are living in a fantasy of wishful thinking, not realizing that their own future is in danger.

Let us look at a few critical points to help us identify some current trends and address them:

1. Turkey, led by the Muslim Brotherhood sympathizer Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is working hard on expanding its control over the Middle East and beyond, by killing Kurds, infiltrating Syria, trying to build strongholds in Jerusalem, building its own powerful military within the NATO alliance and trying to nurture relationships with several world leaders. They are probably still dreaming about reconstituting the Ottoman Empire.

2. Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to expand his Soviet empire by leading a vicious war against Ukraine, by threatening the rest of Europe and by building alliances with other nefarious actors such as Iran and China.

3. Iran continues its effort to undermine the free world, despite its recent serious setback by Israel and the United States. Iran is using the Houthis from Yemen to attack ships in the Red Sea and is continuing to support subversive activities across the globe, including encouraging plans to assassinate various leaders of the free world.

4. Qatar continues to play the double game of pretending to mediate peaceful resolutions of conflicts, while heavily supporting terrorists and anti-Western actions, also via financing many universities, including in the U.S., where the leaders of tomorrow learn to hate their own countries and to support radical agendas. The widespread aggressive demonstrations are some of its manifestations.

5. The United Nations is supporting and amplifying the vicious “starvation” propaganda perpetrated by Hamas. The fact is that there is plenty of free food in Gaza, which is mishandled by Hamas, by the U.N. and by cruel merchants who steal food to sell it to the people of Gaza.

We see hundreds of trucks loaded with food and other humanitarian supplies, which are controlled by the U.N., parked within Gaza. These trucks are not moving to their destinations as they are held back by U.N. officials, who are probably working with, or are afraid of, the Hamas terrorists. The people who are really starving in Gaza are the remaining innocent hostages who are held by Hamas, in subhuman conditions, in the dungeons of Hamas.

6. Radical Muslim groups in Syria killed thousands of Christians and thousands of Alawites and also tried to destroy the Druze community in southern Syria. The State of Israel was the only one that helped the Druze community and stop this massacre at its very beginning.

7. Radical Muslims who invaded Europe are fermenting unrest across the entire continent.

It is horrible that we see in Gaza emaciated babies held by well-fed adults. It is horrible that we see sick babies who suffer from genetically induced celiac disease, exploited by Hamas by presenting it as hunger-induced malnutrition.

It is horrible that we see well-fed terrorists feasting in the terror tunnels, while civilians rush humanitarian aid trucks overground. It is horrible that we see Hamas terrorists emerge from terror tunnels, attack their own people who are trying to get some food and attack the Israeli soldiers who are trying to protect the humanitarian aid convoys.

Unfortunately, many journalists across the globe are amplifying the Hamas-induced propaganda of “starvation.” They ignore the fact that they are being manipulated and used by Hamas, which hopes that this will help it survive.

Hamas stated openly and repeatedly its plan to eliminate the State of Israel and to advance its agenda to destroy all infidels.

If Hamas had not attacked Israel so viciously on Oct. 7, 2023, there would have been no war in Gaza today. And if Hamas had freed the innocent Israeli hostages that they took and had laid down their arms and left Gaza, the war in Gaza would stop immediately.

Unfortunately for the free world, many journalists, politicians, professors, students and others are not looking at the big picture wisely and objectively. They do not understand that their own future will be in danger should the terrorists prevail.

Strong evil operatives do not care about political affiliations or about the religious beliefs of their victims. They are working toward world domination and their own survival and therefore, they don’t respect their own people and even their own families.

Consequently, all those in any decision-making positions must make every effort to educate all the oblivious children and adults with the true facts and with the dynamics of current events. This will give everyone a chance to survive and build a better future for themselves, for their families and for their communities.

Relevant and accurate knowledge in the correct context will allow all of us to build bridges with other good people, which will provide us with the ability to stand united against evil. In addition, it will help us identify, expose, marginalize and eventually eliminate evil, for the benefit of all people.

