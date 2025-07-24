Was the church in Taibeh really burned? Here’s what we found

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

Did Israeli settlers burn down a historic church in Samaria, or was it a viral lie fueled by an anti-Israel agenda? What really happened on the ground?

JNS Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten is joined by Tila Falic Levi, a passionate advocate for the Land of Israel, to uncover the truth behind the incendiary headlines. Together, they reveal the true nature of the incident, detailing the misleading reports and the facts that were conveniently ignored by mainstream media. From the actual cause of the fire to the broader political implications of this smear campaign, “Judeacation” pulls back the curtain on a fabricated narrative designed to inflame tensions and damage Israel’s reputation.

Topics covered in this episode include:

The alleged church burning incident in Taibe and the facts surrounding the fire

The realities of life for Christians in Judea and Samaria, including the impact of the Palestinian Authority on their safety

The geopolitical dynamics of Israeli settlement and the risks posed to those living in disputed territories

Falic Levi’s unique perspective on defending Israel and her personal connection to Judea

