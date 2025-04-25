WATCH: JNS International Policy Summit Livestream

SUNDAY, APRIL 27, 2025
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Summit-Opening Diplomatic Plenary Session
- Amelia & Josh Katzen, Founders of JNS-Jewish News Syndicate
- Israeli Minister of Culture & Sport Miki Zohar, and a musical tribute in honor of survivors, soldiers and the fallen performed by Hagit Yaso
- Alex Traiman, CEO of JNS-Jewish News Syndicate
- Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar, interviewed by summit chairman Richard D. Heideman
- The Final Collapse of U.N. Peacekeeping: Senior Fellow at FDD and former IDF International Spokesperson, Lt. Col. (res.) Jonathan Conricus
- The U.N. and International Courts: Law, Legitimacy and Bias: Natasha Hausdorff
- Israel’s Backbone of Resilience: Amb. Gilad Erdan, president of Magen David Adom Global, in conversation with JNS Senior Contributing Editor Ruthie Blum
- Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Ambassador Danny Danon, in conversation with JNS Features Editor Steve Linde
- The Hungary-Israel Alliance: Minister of State for Security Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Sztáray
- Why the Jews?: CEO of Cross River Bank Gilles Gade
- JNS International Policy Summit Chairman’s Address: Richard D. Heideman
- KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- JNS TV Presents “Israel Undiplomatic,” with co-hosts Ruthie Blum and Amb. Mark Regev
- DIPLOMATIC PANEL:
Chair: Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Guatemala’s Ambassador to Israel Ava Atzum Arévalo de Moscoso Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel, Shimon Axel Wahnish; Panama’s Ambassador to Israel, Ezra Cohen; Paraguay’s Ambassador to Israel, Alejandro Rubin
- Closing musical performance, performed by Hagit Yaso
The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.
Topics