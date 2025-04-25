WATCH: JNS International Policy Summit Livestream

( April 25, 2025 / JNS)

SUNDAY, APRIL 27, 2025

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Summit-Opening Diplomatic Plenary Session

Amelia & Josh Katzen, Founders of JNS-Jewish News Syndicate

Israeli Minister of Culture & Sport Miki Zohar, and a musical tribute in honor of survivors, soldiers and the fallen performed by Hagit Yaso

Alex Traiman, CEO of JNS-Jewish News Syndicate

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar, interviewed by summit chairman Richard D. Heideman

The Final Collapse of U.N. Peacekeeping : Senior Fellow at FDD and former IDF International Spokesperson, Lt. Col. (res.) Jonathan Conricus

The U.N. and International Courts: Law, Legitimacy and Bias: Natasha Hausdorff

Israel's Backbone of Resilience: Amb. Gilad Erdan, president of Magen David Adom Global, in conversation with JNS Senior Contributing Editor Ruthie Blum

Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Ambassador Danny Danon, in conversation with JNS Features Editor Steve Linde

The Hungary-Israel Alliance : Minister of State for Security Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Sztáray

Why the Jews?: CEO of Cross River Bank Gilles Gade

JNS International Policy Summit Chairman's Address: Richard D. Heideman

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu JNS TV Presents “Israel Undiplomatic,” with co-hosts Ruthie Blum and Amb. Mark Regev

DIPLOMATIC PANEL:

Chair: Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Guatemala’s Ambassador to Israel Ava Atzum Arévalo de Moscoso Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel, Shimon Axel Wahnish; Panama’s Ambassador to Israel, Ezra Cohen; Paraguay’s Ambassador to Israel, Alejandro Rubin

Closing musical performance, performed by Hagit Yaso

