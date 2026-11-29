The event will bring together Israeli innovators and leaders of Jewish organizations to explore solutions to challenges facing Jewish communities worldwide.

The Global Jewish Innovation Network (GJIN), an initiative of the Israel Innovation Institute in strategic partnership with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), invites members of Israel’s innovation ecosystem and leaders of organizations and foundations to the Global Jewish Innovation Fellowship Showcase on Dec. 2 at the Tisch Center for Jewish Dialogue, ANU Museum of the Jewish People, Tel Aviv. At the event, senior leaders from Jewish organizations in Israel and around the world will present the challenges they have explored through the fellowship, a GJIN program.

Since September, the fellowship has brought together 20 leaders from organizations across North America, Europe and Israel, including JCC Association of North America, Hillel at UCLA, JCC Maccabi, the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, the Jewish Community of Athens, United Jewish Israel Appeal, KeshetUK, Spark IL, the European Council of Jewish Communities and the World Zionist Organization. Through a series of virtual workshops, each fellow has defined a challenge facing their organization and community.

The showcase is an open invitation to Israeli entrepreneurs, startups, investors, corporations and researchers to hear these challenges firsthand, explore potential solutions and pursue opportunities for partnerships and collaboration with Jewish communities worldwide.

“Our fellows came to this fellowship with the hardest questions facing their communities. On Dec. 2, they bring those questions to the people best equipped to help answer them. This is what GJIN was built for: Israel’s innovators and the Jewish world solving real problems together,” said Rabbi Leor Sinai, senior vice president of global Jewish innovation and partnerships at the Israel Innovation Institute.

Invitation for Jewish Innovation Fellowship Showcase, scheduled for Dec. 2 at the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv. Credit: Courtesy of the Israel Innovation Institute

Event details

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m.

Location: The Tisch Center for Jewish Dialogue, ANU Museum of the Jewish People, Tel Aviv

To register, visit: luma.com/77kl77pt.

For interviews with fellows or GJIN leadership, contact Rona Zahavi at RonaZ@IsraelInnovation.org.il.