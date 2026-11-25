In anticipation of the annual Chanukah Telethon on Sunday, Dec. 6, Rabbi Anchelle Perl of Chabad of Mineola in Mineola, N.Y., is taking on an unusual opponent: himself, in a humorous debate drawing on Jewish philosophy and mysticism over which traditional Jewish food reigns supreme—the Chanukah latke or the Purim hamantash.

In this showdown, Perl plays both the defender of the potato latke and the champion of the triangular hamantash.

“Finally, a rabbinical debate where I know exactly what my opponent is thinking—and I still disagree with him!” declares one of the characters played by Perl.

Drawing upon Jewish philosophy, Kabbalah, Chassidic teachings and a generous helping of humor, the debate explores far more than culinary preferences.

The round latke becomes a symbol of eternity, humility and Jewish unity, while the three-cornered hamantash represents the three pillars upon which the world stands: Torah, Divine service and acts of kindness.

The oil of the latke symbolizes Divine wisdom, while the hidden sweetness of the hamantash represents the precious soul within every individual.

The debate even touches upon Jewish resilience.

“You can grate us, squeeze us, flatten us and throw us into hot oil—and we still come out golden!” declares the defender of the latke.

His opponent counters by observing that only the Jewish people could transform a historical villain like Haman into a bakery department.

Behind the laughter, a message of kindness

At a time when Jewish communities face growing antisemitism, Perl uses humor to celebrate Jewish pride, optimism, resilience and the enduring strength of Jewish tradition.

Ultimately, both sides discover that neither food fulfills its highest purpose until it is shared with someone else.

A latke eaten alone is a snack. A latke shared with someone lonely becomes an act of kindness. A hamantash eaten alone is dessert. A hamantash delivered to someone who needs encouragement becomes a mitzvah.

That is the central message of the Chanukah Telethon: every individual has the power to bring warmth, sweetness, hope and light into another person’s life.

Celebrating kindness at the Chanukah Telethon

The Chanukah Telethon will feature the Dancing Rabbis, Jewish rock music, Jewish mariachi entertainment, personal stories and opportunities to support the humanitarian, educational and community outreach programs of Chabad of Mineola.

These initiatives assist seniors, families facing hardship, young people, hospital patients and individuals in need throughout the community.

Chanukah Telethon broadcast details

Sunday, Dec. 6

7-10 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.ChanukahTelethon.com