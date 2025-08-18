Actions speak louder than words

( Aug. 17, 2025 / JNS )

The Hamas massacre of 1,200 Jews in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, is remembered and understood by the Israeli government and the Trump administration, but is quickly being forgotten by most of the rest of the world. How else can one explain that instead of the rational, humane view of Jerusalem and Washington that Hamas needs to release the hostages for the war to end, most of the world is calling for Israel to end the war without the hostages and with Hamas in power?

When podcasters like English media commentator Piers Morgan are asked what Israel should do to get the hostages out without leaving Hamas in control of Gaza, he is completely dumbfounded; Israel’s critics have no answer to this simple question.

Military experts like West Point Military Academy urban war expert John Spencer and retired British Army officer Col. Richard Kemp, says Israel has conducted the most humane urban war in history with the lowest civilian to military casualty ratio. No critics of Israel’s military campaign have provided any credible alternative as to how Israel can get Hamas out of Gaza and the hostages back.

Clearly, the only way to end Hamas rule is for Israel to eventually take full military control of all of Gaza. Even the Biden administration admitted that the only reason Hamas released more than 140 live hostages was due to military pressure from Israel. Currently, Hamas does not feel enough military pressure to release more hostages.

U.S. President Donald Trump understands that more military pressure is needed for Hamas to release more hostages, as he is one of the few world leaders whose positions show that he really cares about them.

Critics claim that Israel is starving Gazan civilians when it is Hamas that is commandeering around 90% of the goods the United Nations is bringing into Gaza. If they cared about these civilians, then why are more than 40 Democratic senators criticizing the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has had no trucks confiscated and has fed more than 120 million meals to Gazan civilians?

Hamas’s lifeline is its confiscating and reselling at extortionist prices the food sent into Gaza. Reports are that Hamas has received $500 million from these seizures, and their fighters are well-fed. Those advocating the continuation of the trucks that Hamas is seizing from the United Nations and opposing the GHF support funding of Hamas, while terrorists hold hostages and are committed to fighting until they destroy Israel.

It is therefore not surprising that U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reported that one of the demands that Hamas has made in the negotiations is for the GHF to stop delivering food in Gaza as they want to keep their previous monopoly on the food and use it to fund their operations. Ending the GHF from feeding Palestinian Arabs in Gaza is not only an outrageously immoral position, but it will also exacerbate the hunger of Gazan civilians. Trump’s decision with Israel to expand the GHF food deliveries is the only way to prevent starvation in Gaza while preventing the strengthening of Hamas. It should be remembered, as the gruesome videos show, that the hostages are the ones being starved in Gaza.

Why is Trump one of the only leaders to proclaim this common-sense view?

The fact that some countries want to recognize a Palestinian terror state either refuse to acknowledge or seem to forget that Israel turned over the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority in the summer of 2005, and that they were later outvoted by Hamas. They forget that the P.A. has a pay-for-slay system that financially rewards those who murder Jews and Americans. Hamas and the P.A. combined won 119 of the 132 seats in the elections held in Gaza in 2006, and polls show that the vast majority of Palestinian Arabs in Gaza supported Hamas’s assault on the Jewish state on Oct. 7.

Those who support a Palestinian Arab terror state (any Palestinian state would be a terror state, as the history of Gaza has shown) are advocating for a situation that will lead to another attack on Israel. Trump opposes such a state, which would be an enemy of the United States as well.

Polls have shown that approximately half of the Palestinian Arabs in Gaza want to leave and go to another country. Trump has been making efforts to get countries to take in these Palestinian Arabs. However, many of those who claim that they care about the lives of the Palestinian Arabs in Gaza are refusing to allow these same people their freedom to leave, despite a clear desire to do so, and are keeping them in a war zone. You cannot keep people against their will in a war zone and at the same time claim that you care about their well-being.

Few nations, even the ones that announce that they intend to declare a Palestinian state, don’t really care about the safety and security of the Gazans and don’t want them in their own countries. What they are doing is assisting Hamas in using Palestinian Arab civilians to impede Israel’s war efforts to eradicate the terrorists and rescue the remaining hostages. The policy positions of these countries speak louder than any protestations they make that they want the hostages freed.

There is nothing common about common sense. In Israel’s just war, fortunately, Israel has an ally in Trump—an ally with common sense.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.