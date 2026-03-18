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Jacob Kamaras and Alina Dain Sharon

President Barack Obama talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call from the Oval Office, Monday, June 8, 2009. Credit: White House/Pete Souza.
U.S. News
After Obama wins second term, debate shifts to future of U.S.-Israel relationship
Nov. 7, 2012
Jacob Kamaras and Alina Dain Sharon