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Mark Hetfield

Nancy Lindborg, USAID's assistant administrator for democracy, conflict and humanitarian assistance, interacts with Syrian refugees at the Islahiye Refugee Camp in Turkey on Jan. 24, 2013. Credit: U.S. State Department.
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Help refugees and make your bubbe proud
Mar. 10, 2016
Mark Hetfield