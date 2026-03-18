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Richard Baehr

Click photo to download. Caption: Former Nebraska senator Chuck Hagel, a candidate for Secretary of Defense. Credit: U.S. Senate.
U.S. News
What message does Obama’s potential Cabinet send to Israel?
Dec. 17, 2012
Richard Baehr
Mitt Romney. Credit: Gage Skidmore.
U.S. News
Survey says: Mitt Romney in good position for Jewish votes
Apr. 16, 2012
Richard Baehr