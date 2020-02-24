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Ryanair CEO: Bombers are ‘generally of a Muslim persuasion’

Michael O’Leary’s call for profiling causes outrage, with the Muslim Council of Britain condemning his comments as “racist and discriminatory.”

Feb. 24, 2020
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary at the WTTC Global Summit 2015 on April 15, 2015. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary at the WTTC Global Summit 2015 on April 15, 2015. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary caused a firestorm over the weekend by suggesting that airlines should profile Muslims.

Speaking with The Times of London, the head of the Irish budget airline said “bombers” were “generally of a Muslim persuasion.”

“Who are the bombers? They are going to be single males traveling on their own. ... If you are traveling with a family of kids, on you go; the chances you are going to blow them all up is zero,” he said.

“You can’t say stuff, because it’s racism, but it will generally be males of a Muslim persuasion. Thirty years ago, it was the Irish,” he continued. “If that is where the threat is coming from, deal with the threat.”

The Muslim Council of Britain was quick to condemn the comments as “racist and discriminatory.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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