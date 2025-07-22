Defending the Druze: Why Israel’s strike on Syria matters

( July 22, 2025 / JNS)

Is Israel defending its borders or starting another war?

Meira K peels back the headlines to reveal what the media won’t tell you about Israel’s involvement in Syria, the fate of the Druze minority and the geopolitical games playing out behind the scenes. With the world accusing Israel of war-mongering in a neighboring country, Meira asks: Why is no one questioning the true intentions of Al-Qaeda-linked Syrian leader Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani?

This week’s show dissects the story behind the alleged Syrian “ceasefire,” the massacre of Druze civilians and why Israel felt compelled to act.

The speakers explore Israel’s decision to send military aid to Syria’s embattled Druze population, a close-knit community with deep roots in Israeli society and who serve in the Israel Defense Forces.

The episode examines al-Julani’s deceptive transformation from jihadist to statesman, and how his growing power poses a direct threat to Israel’s northern border. Meira also unpacks Turkey’s expanding influence in Syria, the Biden administration’s alleged attempts to undermine Netanyahu’s leadership and the fierce domestic debate over Haredi army exemptions.

Finally, they consider the larger question of whether peace can truly be achieved without strength and what that means for Israel’s future.

