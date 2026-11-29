Ten years ago, as flames engulfed his studio in the Jerusalem Hills, Israeli artist Yoram Raanan watched four decades of paintings go up in smoke. Yet even as the fire raged, he found himself captivated by the beauty of the burning leaves.

His wife, Meira, remembers the terrifying night vividly.

“Ten years ago, at two o’clock in the morning, we woke up. There was smoke in the air,” she recalled. “We actually were trapped, because the whole entrance of the moshav was on fire, and we watched the studio burn completely.”

As the couple stood witnessing the destruction, Meira was astonished by her husband’s reaction. Even as burning eucalyptus leaves swirled through their garden, Yoram saw beauty.

“He was like, ‘Wow, look at those leaves. Aren’t they beautiful?’”

A decade later, the memory of that night became the emotional centerpiece of a Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Raanans’ home and studio in Moshav Beit Meir, west of Jerusalem.

Surrounded by vibrant, spiritually inspired paintings that blend abstract forms, rich colors and biblical imagery, family members, friends and admirers gathered to celebrate Raanan’s artistic rebirth, his unwavering faith and the creative spirit that emerged from the ashes.

From darkness to light

The Nov. 25, 2016, wildfire that swept through Beit Meir destroyed Raanan’s studio and more than 1,500 paintings accumulated over four decades. Initially suspected to be arson, the blaze was later traced by fire investigators to a flare fired by Border Police during an operation in the area.

For Meira, the loss was almost unimaginable. Looking around the rebuilt studio, she asked guests to consider the scale of what had disappeared.

“Can you imagine, in his old studio, there was 40 years or so of what you see here times four?”

She acknowledged mourning particular paintings but said her husband had displayed extraordinary acceptance from the beginning.

“There were paintings that I think I mourned, and I really felt the loss,” she said. “But in all of his works, I don’t feel that he ever did.”

“From those first moments, he had what I would call extraordinary faith. Just absolutely extraordinary,” she added.

Yet the experience profoundly influenced Raanan’s art.

On his website, the artist describes how the burning leaves reminded him of “little angels, floating down softly in the mountain air.”

“I never really found the words to articulate how these two recognitions—destruction and celestial softness—could coexist for me in the same time,” he writes. “But when I began painting again my new paintings said what I couldn’t.”

His post-fire paintings incorporated dark, sometimes black and ashy tones, unlike anything he had previously created. At the same time, gold began appearing prominently in his work.

“It was as if the darkness of my loss had somehow opened me to a deeper truth, a new light,” he writes.

The fire also prompted the completion of a long-planned book.

For three years, Raanan had created paintings inspired by the weekly Torah portions, which appeared in The Jerusalem Post. Meira had wanted to publish a book featuring the works, but the originals were destroyed.

Fortunately, Yoram had grabbed a hard drive containing digital images of the paintings as they fled the fire, enabling the couple to produce Art of Revelation: A Visual Encounter with the Jewish Bible, published in 2018.

Meira said the fire gave her the impetus to complete the book and taught her a broader lesson about the importance of pursuing one’s dreams without delay.

“I think we all have fires in our lives, in one way or another. Losses, disappointments, and it’s really a blessing to see the light that comes out of the fire.”

Her advice to their guests was simple: “If you really have a passion and a desire and a need to do something, do it before the fire.”

A journey of faith

Israeli artist Yoram Raanan stands in front of one of his colorful abstract paintings in his studio on Moshav Beit Meir, Nov. 26, 2026. Photo by Coby Shalev.

For Raanan, Thanksgiving carried another significance.

“It turned out that I arrived in Israel this week, 50 years ago,” he told the gathering.

Born in New Jersey in 1953 and raised in a Conservative Jewish family, he studied art in Philadelphia before setting off to explore the world. He traveled through several countries, intending to reach India or China. Israel was supposed to be another stop along the way. Instead, it became his home.

“As soon as I got off the plane, I felt at home and I felt like I belonged here,” he said.

Soon afterward, he spent time alone in the Sinai desert, contemplating Jewish history, identity and the meaning of his own journey. The experience led him to study at a yeshivah in Jerusalem.

Many of his later paintings, he explains on his website, emerged from the questions he grappled with during those formative years.

At the Thanksgiving gathering, Raanan recalled two encounters that helped shape his understanding of faith. The first occurred when he was searching for a wife and growing frustrated with the process. A rabbi asked whether he was afraid he would never marry.

When Raanan answered no, the rabbi responded: “So what’s the problem?”

Years later, while looking for a property in Jerusalem’s Musrara neighborhood, he met a Christian woman whose home he admired. When he asked how he might acquire such a property, she asked: “Brother, are you a believer?”

He answered yes.

“Then what’s the problem?” she replied.

Both encounters reinforced his belief in letting go of anxiety and trusting that things would work out. Eventually, he and Meira settled in Beit Meir, where they raised their family and established a home and studio surrounded by the forests and hills that inspired his art, building a life rooted in family, faith and creativity.

“There’s a very special energy here and a very special relationship that we have,” he said. “It’s not just any place. Somehow, there’s a magic here.”

‘Mount Sinai,’ a 1996 oil-on-canvas painting by Israeli artist Yoram Raanan.Credit: Courtesy of Yoram Raanan.

Divine painting

Philosopher Michael Chighel, who met Raanan shortly before the fire, offered an interpretation of his distinctive painting technique. Chighel recalled being immediately struck by Raanan’s painting of Mount Sinai, describing it as some of the finest Jewish art he had encountered since the work of Marc Chagall, the renowned Russian-born Jewish artist.

He subsequently visited Raanan’s studio and was overwhelmed by the works he encountered, many of which would soon be destroyed. Following the fire, he was astonished by the artist’s response.

“Yoram kept saying, ‘Yeah, you know, Hashem knows what He’s doing. Everything’s fine.’”

Chighel initially assumed the emotional impact would eventually overwhelm him.

“I thought, ‘Oh, it’s really going to hit him later at some point.’ And clearly, it hasn’t.”

Over time, he came to understand that Raanan’s faith was not merely a philosophical conviction but an essential part of his artistic practice.

Chighel, who recently held his first exhibition of his own paintings in Budapest at the age of 61, described Raanan as his artistic master.

“It’s only because of Yoram,” he said. “I mean, there is such a thing as discipleship and masters.”

He coined a term for the artistic approach he learned from Raanan: “Mazalism.” Derived from the Hebrew word mazal, it reflects the mystical concept of divine influence flowing into the world. The term also describes Raanan’s physical painting process.

Rather than beginning with a predetermined image, he places a canvas on the floor and allows paint to flow, splash and drip across its surface.

Only afterward does he study the seemingly random patterns, searching for figures, landscapes and spiritual themes hidden within them.

As Chighel recalled Raanan explaining: “You get a canvas, you put it on the floor, and then you throw paint.”

The real challenge comes afterward.

“Then you start to look. You start to look. What have you done?”

For Chighel, the technique represents a partnership between the artist and God.

“To be a Jewish painter is not just to paint Jewish themes. That’s not enough,” he said. “It’s actually to be a partner with Hashem in the actual process of painting.”

Raanan agreed that his creative process is based on chance, experimentation and allowing the paint to reveal unexpected possibilities.

“The way I create, as Michael said, is basically based on chance, and experimentation, and allowing the paint to flow, and to suggest whatever it is in my neshama (soul) to come out,” he said.

Inspiration of Jewish art

Nurit Sirkis-Bank, a Jerusalem-based curator specializing in contemporary Jewish and Israeli art, offered another perspective. A longtime admirer of Raanan’s work, she curated his 2014 solo exhibition at the Wolfson Museum of Jewish Art in Jerusalem’s Hechal Shlomo.

Standing in the rebuilt studio, she said she was deeply moved by the transformation since the fire, comparing the experience to the rebuilding of the Jewish Temple.

For Sirkis-Bank, Raanan’s work represents an encounter between two forms of inspiration.

The first, she said, is hashra’ah, the inspiration that emerges from within the artist. The second is hashra’at haShechinah, the holy presence.

When these two forms of inspiration meet, she suggested, something transcendent occurs. She described Raanan’s technique as an exploration of the Jewish subconscious, in which the artist studies seemingly accidental patterns until deeper meanings emerge.

Her admiration for his art made the news of the fire particularly devastating. When she learned that his studio had been destroyed, she said she could not stop crying for three days. When she finally called Raanan, she was trembling.

“I said, ‘Yoram, I don’t know how to give you consolation over this horrible, horrific thing that happened to you.’”

His response astonished her. “He said to me, ‘You don’t have to give me consolation. It’s okay. I’m okay.’”

Instead of needing comfort, the artist provided it.

“He gave me strength,” she said.

‘Jerusalem Golden Lights,’ an acrylic-on-canvas painting by Israeli artist Yoram Raanan, depicts Jerusalem’s Old City walls and the Western Wall in shimmering layers of color and light. Credit: Courtesy of Yoram Raanan.

Giving thanks

Returning to the rebuilt studio, Sirkis-Bank marveled at its light, spaciousness and the extraordinary collection of paintings that had emerged since the disaster.

As the evening drew to a close, she asked guests to recite Psalm 100, Mizmor LeTodah, the biblical psalm of thanksgiving. She explained that Jewish tradition associates its recitation with the thanksgiving offering once brought to the Temple in Jerusalem, depicted in Raanan’s newly unveiled painting.

The moment brought together the evening’s central themes: gratitude for survival, faith in the face of destruction and the possibility of renewal.

For Raanan, whose artistic career has spanned half a century in Israel, the connection between Thanksgiving and Jewish identity was particularly meaningful.

“I think the main thing is to be grateful,” he said. “We are Yehudim (Jews), being thankful all the time.”

Quoting the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, he added: “We thank before we think.”

An admirer of Raanan’s art, Sacks put it succinctly: “Few artists in the Jewish world today better capture the beauty of holiness than Yoram Raanan.”

On his website, Raanan acknowledges that although starting over and rebuilding was not easy, the experience opened up new creative possibilities.

“I feel like my new work is more authentic, that I am taking greater chances. I want it to be more meaningful now.”