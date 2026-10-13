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Israel’s political parties explained: Otzma Yehudit

Itamar Ben Gvir campaigns on security, sovereignty and tougher anti-terror laws.

Shimon Sherman
Israeli National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit party chairman Itamar Ben Gvir attends a press conference in Jerusalem ahead of the general election, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit party chairman Itamar Ben Gvir attends a press conference in Jerusalem ahead of the general election in Jerusalem, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Oct. 13, 2026 / JNS)

Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) enters Israel’s Oct. 27 election with a governing record to present to voters and with ambitions to extend its influence in the right-wing bloc. Led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the party campaigns on personal security, Jewish sovereignty and tougher measures against terrorism. Running independently for the first time since entering the Knesset, Otzma Yehudit faces a test of whether Ben-Gvir’s national prominence can deliver seats for his party without a joint list.

The movement

The party’s organizational roots lie in the Jewish National Front, founded by Baruch Marzel in 2004. It joined the Otzma LeYisrael alliance for the 2013 election, which failed to enter the Knesset, and adopted the Otzma Yehudit name ahead of the 2015 election. The party drew activists from the nationalist right and made Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, opposition to Palestinian statehood, and tougher measures against terrorism central to its politics.

Ben-Gvir was active in circles associated with the outlawed Kach movement before becoming one of the nationalist right’s most prominent public figures. In 2007, he was convicted of incitement to racism and supporting a terrorist organization. After qualifying as a lawyer in 2012, Ben-Gvir became known for representing Jewish activists accused of ideologically motivated violence. He entered the Knesset in 2021.

His parliamentary breakthrough came through a joint list with the Religious Zionist party. In 2022, the alliance of Religious Zionist, Otzma Yehudit and Noam won 14 seats, with six of them belonging to Otzma Yehudit. Entry into Benjamin Netanyahu’s government gave the party three ministries, moving its leaders from political activism into executive office.

Otzma Yehudit’s current Knesset candidates slate reflects its effort to broaden its appeal. It places Likud MK Tally Gotliv second, followed by Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and MK Limor Son Har-Melech. Gotliv’s addition brings another prominent advocate of changes to the judiciary into the party leadership.

Ben-Gvir presents the independent list as appealing beyond a religious-Zionist constituency to secular, traditional and religious voters. That broader electoral ambition accompanies a governing agenda centered on security, state authority and Jewish identity.

The platform

Otzma Yehudit’s security agenda combines stronger law enforcement with broader civilian access to firearms and tougher punishment for terrorism. Under Ben-Gvir, firearm eligibility expanded substantially. Figures presented to the Knesset in June showed 350,000 license holders, compared with 155,000 in 2022.

The party also points to the Knesset’s passage in March of a law prescribing capital punishment for specified terrorist killings as a major legislative achievement. Sponsored by Otzma Yehudit’s Son Har-Melech alongside Likud’s MK Nissim Vaturi, the law establishes different provisions for military and civilian courts, including circumstances permitting life imprisonment. Its supporters present it as a deterrent and a means of reducing incentives to take hostages for prisoner exchanges. Otzma Yehudit’s platform emphasizes enforcement of this legislation as a major priority for the next Knesset.

Territorially, Otzma Yehudit opposes Palestinian statehood and supports Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Its September program calls for disarming the Palestinian Authority and changing soldiers’ rules of engagement. Ben-Gvir also advocates renewed Jewish settlement in Gaza.

The party has further proposed a voluntary Gaza emigration plan including a dedicated ministry, agreements with receiving countries and relocation assistance, targeting approximately 1.86 million departures over seven years. The published proposal stipulates informed consent, a right to withdraw before departure and no conditioning of basic necessities on participation.

Domestically, the party seeks to reduce judicial constraints on elected officials. Its program calls for immediately dismissing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, requiring parliamentary hearings and a two-thirds approval vote for Supreme Court nominees, restricting who can petition the High Court, and defining subjects beyond judicial review.

Jewish identity informs its agenda. Ben-Gvir promotes Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount as a matter of religious necessity and national sovereignty. “Everywhere, people understand that the State of Israel is in charge,” he said during a July visit to the Temple Mount.

On military service, Ben-Gvir has supported encouraging haredi enlistment through benefits rather than coercion. The current party platform promises higher soldiers’ pay and free land for combat soldiers, without specifying benefit levels or an implementation budget.

The partners

Otzma Yehudit’s prospective coalition partners remain Likud, the Religious Zionist–Zehut alliance, Shas and United Torah Judaism. Ben-Gvir presents his separate electoral run as a way to strengthen the right’s chances of forming a government, while competing for greater influence within that camp. His relationship with Netanyahu therefore combines overall political alignment with built-in friction over Likud’s occasional shifts to the political center.

Those disagreements have already taken Otzma Yehudit out of government. In January 2025, the party withdrew from the coalition over the hostage-ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Ben-Gvir welcomed the captives’ return but opposed the deal’s terms, arguing that military pressure should secure their release. After fighting in Gaza resumed, the party returned, with the Knesset approving the reappointment of its three ministers.

For the next coalition, Ben-Gvir is seeking a substantial expansion of the party’s authority, including the Defense Ministry for himself and the Justice Ministry for Gotliv.

Ben-Gvir has further opposed Netanyahu’s interest in a potential broader coalition involving Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party or Naftali Bennett’s Together, arguing that their participation would obstruct measures such as judicial reform. His preference is for a government drawn from the existing right-wing camp, where his party would have greater scope to advance its policies.

Securing that government remains a separate challenge from increasing Otzma Yehudit’s representation. A Maariv poll published Oct. 2 gave the party nine seats. With most polling indicating that neither bloc has enough seats for a coalition, Otzma Yehudit is in a tight race to secure as many right-wing votes while making sure that the overall bloc secures enough support to avoid a unity government.

Israeli Elections Israeli Politics and Knesset
Shimon Sherman
Shimon Sherman Shimon Sherman
Shimon Sherman is a columnist covering global security, Middle Eastern affairs, and geopolitical developments. His reporting provides in-depth analysis on topics such as the resurgence of ISIS, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, judicial reforms in Israel, and the evolving landscape of militant groups in Syria and Iraq. With a focus on investigative journalism and expert interviews, his work offers critical insights into the most pressing issues shaping international relations and security.
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