Hamas kills aid workers and hungry Palestinians, and the media slanders Israel

( July 16, 2025 / JNS)

Hamas terrorists threw grenades at a food distribution site managed by the American-sponsored Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on July 5, wounding two American aid workers. Hamas has placed a bounty on the GHF’s security personnel, as well as its aid workers, some of whom are local Gazans. Moreover, videos on social media show Hamas thugs beating Gazans, shooting their legs and even murdering Palestinians who dare accept GHF food.

Clearly, Hamas is desperate to prevent the GHF from providing free food to hungry Gazans, since the group’s operation mortally threatens Hamas’s immensely profitable black market. The terrorists steal food aid, keep supplies for themselves and then put the remainder on local markets at exorbitant prices.

Mainstream media coverage of Hamas’s outrages against its own people has been rare to non-existent. Instead, legacy media promote the false narrative that the GHF is—in the words of the Hamas’s Gaza media office—a “filthy tool” used by Israeli forces to “lure civilians into death traps.”

Several media outlets have published reports of Palestinian Arabs in line waiting for food at distribution sites being massacred by GHF security personnel and Israeli soldiers. Yet the GHF and the IDF strenuously deny firing on Gaza aid-seekers; no footage or other evidence of such has turned up.

Hamas is demanding an end to GHF operations and a return to the previous system of corrupt aid distribution. By publishing blood libels and falsehoods about the GHF’s aid efforts, legacy media are simply Hamas mouthpieces advocating the return to a system in which the Islamist terrorist group stole the majority of humanitarian aid meant for ordinary Gazans.

Hamas is determined to thwart efforts of the GHF to feed hungry Gazans. The U.S. State Department confirmed a Washington Free Beacon report last week that Hamas is targeting GHF workers with threats and violence. Hamas is also targeting anyone who dares receive free food from the GHF. The terrorist group issued a statement, saying “anyone who cooperates with the occupation in imposing its agenda will pay the price, and we will take the necessary measures against them.”

The July 5 attack that injured two GHF aid workers was hardly a one-off. Last month, Hamas attacked a bus full of Palestinian aid workers killing at least eight people. As of July 1, the GHF reported that 12 of its personnel have been murdered. Furthermore, Gazan aid-seekers have testified that Hamas fires at residents near aid distribution sites and spreads false claims about IDF fire. COGAT, the body responsible for implementing Israeli government policy in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) and Gaza has also said that Hamas “fabricated data about large numbers of casualties.”

Such misinformation published by mainstream media promotes Hamas’s threatening narrative that the GHF food distribution system is, in the words of one U.N. official quoted by the BBC, “a death trap,” the same term used by Hamas.

Legacy media implicate the GHF and Israel for massacring hungry Gazans. Media outlets such as The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Associated Press, CNN and the BBC have cited claims, since disproven, of dozens of Palestinians at a time being killed near the GHF distribution sites.

In early June, for example, the Post published an article with the headline, “Israeli troops kill over 30 near U.S. aid site, health officials say.” Yet the IDF, supported by independent drone footage and U.S. assessments, maintained that this figure was significantly inflated. The Post was eventually forced to issue a correction, saying “the article didn’t meet Post fairness standards,” and admitting they failed to properly indicate that the casualty numbers were unverified Health Ministry figures.

The fact that the Post relied on information from “health officials” should immediately cause suspicion since all government “officials” work for the Hamas rulers of Gaza. In fact, the source of casualty figures for many stories about “massacres” at or near GHF cites is Mahmoud Basel, the head of Gaza’s Hamas-run civil defense organization, who has also been identified as a Hamas operative by the IDF.

When legacy media rely on Hamas for facts, they will inevitably be regurgitating a Hamas narrative—one whose aim is to defame and discredit the GHF and IDF.

The Associated Press also promoted the Hamas narrative when it published an article with the headline, “U.S. contractors say their colleagues are firing live ammo as Palestinians seek food in Gaza.” As evidence, one of the contractors supplied videos showing “hundreds of Palestinians crowded between metal gates, jostling for aid amid the sounds of bullets, stun grenades and the sting of pepper spray.” However, no sources quoted in the story could point to a verifiable instance of a GHF worker shooting a Palestinian.

The GHF responded to this report by saying, “Based on time-stamped video footage and sworn witness statements, we have concluded that the claims in the AP’s story are categorically false.” The GHF claimed that the main source for the story was a “disgruntled former contractor who was terminated for misconduct weeks before this article was published,”” adding that AP’s “coverage of our aid operations has increasingly echoed narratives advanced by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health.” The GHF is now taking legal action against the AP.

Mainstream media promote Hamas goals: A return to the former U.N.-sponsored aid distribution system by which Hamas appropriated humanitarian aid to fund its operations, rather than passing it directly to intended recipients: hungry Gazans. Why else would media choose to publish false, unverified reports of aid-seeking Gazans being massacred?

Equally important: Why do media choose to ignore Hamas efforts to thwart GHF aid operations when they threaten, attack and kill GHF personnel, not to mention brutally murder innocent Palestinians?

In short, legacy media have become press officers for Hamas propaganda, whose goal is to keep the terrorists in power and discredit Israel, even at the cost of depriving Gazans of free humanitarian food aid and pushing them to starvation.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.