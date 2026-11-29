Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat and former majority leader of the New York state Senate who died on Nov. 27, was an “extraordinary public servant who understood the profound responsibility of public office,” according to Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.

“In an era increasingly defined by self-promotion, she let her work speak for itself, leading with strength, integrity and conviction,” he stated. “She was a steadfast friend to the Jewish community, taking the time to understand our concerns, appreciate our diversity and build meaningful relationships.”

“She chose substance over slogans, relationships over division and public service over personal recognition,” he said. “New York was better for her leadership, and her example should inspire generations of public servants to come.”