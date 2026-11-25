Israeli experts survey heritage sites in Azerbaijan
(Nov. 25, 2026 / JNS)
An Israel Antiquities Authority delegation visited Azerbaijan on Nov. 1–5 to assess archaeological and historical sites, including Jewish cemeteries, and discuss cooperation on their preservation, the authority said on Tuesday.
The visit, at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and with support from Israel’s Foreign Ministry, included examinations of eight significant archaeological and historical sites and discussions about conservation and public access.