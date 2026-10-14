Katz warns Iran, proxies planning terrorist attacks to influence Israeli election

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Tuesday that Israel has identified attempts by Iran and its proxies to carry out terrorist attacks aimed at influencing the results of the Oct. 27 Knesset elections.

Speaking at a ceremony inaugurating the Irgun Museum and Altalena cannon in Binyamina, Katz called for national unity in the face of the threats. “We must stand united and make clear that political disagreements will not undermine our collective resolve against our enemies,” he said.

Katz pledged that the political echelon would act alongside the Israel Defense Forces and other security agencies to protect the country, stressing that security decisions would be made “without regard to any other consideration.” He warned that anyone attacking Israel before or after the election, or harming Israeli soldiers or civilians, would “pay the heaviest price.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned his Cabinet on Tuesday that Hamas will try to challenge Israel ahead of the election.

“Precisely because Hamas is so weak, it will try to challenge us with the remainder of its forces ahead of the elections,” the prime minister said. “We are ready for this. First of all, we will thwart such attempts. And, in any case, we will respond to them with tremendous force if they make this mistake. I say to all our enemies: ‘Look at what we did to you on seven fronts in the War of Revival. Don’t tangle with us.”

Trump warns of further action against Iran, vows to prevent nuclear weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States could take further action against Iran, telling a campaign rally in Wasilla, Alaska, “Oh, wait until you see what we do to Iran. We’re going to do a number.”

Trump reiterated his opposition to Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons, saying, “The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon, that’s buried under thousands of tons of rock.”

Also on Tuesday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected claims by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander Rear Adm. Ali Ozmaei that Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz and would sink any approaching American warships. “IRGC’s navy commander has no navy,” CENTCOM said.

The U.S. military asserted that American forces and regional partners control the strategic waterway, saying U.S. forces helped Gulf partners transport more than 19 million barrels of crude oil through the strait on Monday.