Total victory in Gaza or another shaky deal?

Will Israel achieve total victory in Gaza and bring every hostage home, or will another shaky deal derail the war?

This episode explores the growing divide inside Israel’s leadership: Prime Minister Netanyahu insists on a full takeover of Gaza City and total victory over Hamas, but opposition voices are pushing for a deal that risks leaving Hamas in power. JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev—both former advisers in the Prime Minister’s Office—examine U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest declaration that Netanyahu is a “war hero” and insistence that only Hamas’s defeat can secure the hostages’ release.

The discussion also turns to international tensions. Europe and Australia are fueling Hamas’s defiance with premature calls for Palestinian statehood and recognition. The shocking decision by Australia to ban Israeli Knesset member Simcha Rothman sparks a diplomatic firestorm as antisemitic attacks spike against Australia’s Jewish community. Regev and Blum also analyze how global actors, from Egypt and Qatar to European governments, are undermining Israel while claiming to act as mediators.

