The free website provides English summaries of 1,100 chapters alongside the original Hebrew text.

The free Torah website TorahSages.com has completed English summaries of two sections of the Shulchan Aruch. All 697 simanim (chapters) of Orach Chayim, which covers prayer, Shabbat and the holidays, now have a summary in English. So do all 403 simanim of Yoreh De’ah, which covers kashrut, mourning, tzedakah and many other areas. The third section, Even HaEzer, is now in progress and expected to be completed in the coming months.

Each summary sits on the same page as the Hebrew text and follows it subsection by subsection. It sets out the rulings of Rabbi Joseph Karo and the additions of Rabbi Moses Isserles (the Rema), then brings in the main commentaries printed with them: in Orach Chayim, the Mishnah Berurah, the Magen Avraham and the Taz; in Yoreh De’ah, the Shach, the Taz, the Pitchei Teshuvah and the Aruch HaShulchan. A small “Eng” tag under each subsection leads directly to the English for that subsection, so the reader can move between the Hebrew and the English without losing their place.

The summaries are a study aid. Every page notes that the English is meant for review only and that it is not a halachic source and should not be relied on for a ruling. Readers can send corrections through a comments section under each summary, and a TorahSages editor reads every comment.

The English summary excerpt of Orach Chayim 248 on TorahSages.com. Credit: Courtesy of TorahSages.com.

“For many, studying the Shulchan Aruch with its detailed commentaries and intricate Hebrew is a difficult undertaking,” said Moshe Teren, who founded TorahSages and has studied the Shulchan Aruch b’iyun (in depth) for more than 20 years. “These summaries make that study more approachable. The English is there to help a reader follow the Hebrew, not to take its place.”

On Nov. 19, the site started a similar project for Daf Yomi, the daily Talmud study program: an English explanation, line by line, of each day’s daf (page), beginning with Tractate Arakhin. Elsewhere on the site are the Babylonian Talmud, with Rashi and Tosafot placed beside the text, plus the Mishneh Torah, the Tur and Mikraot Gedolot. There are also recordings of every Torah portion read throughout the year, a siddur with three liturgical traditions and a Jewish calendar with halachic times. The whole site is free, and no account is needed to read or listen.

For more information, visit: https://torahsages.com/library/shulchan-aruch/.