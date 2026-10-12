More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Israel’s political parties explained: Yisrael Beiteinu

Avigdor Liberman’s movement seeks secular right-wing role in post-Netanyahu government.

Shimon Sherman
Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman and members of his party during a visit to the Kerem Shalom crossing to Gaza and Egypt, Aug. 12, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman and members of his party during a visit to the Kerem Shalom crossing to Gaza and Egypt, Aug. 12, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
(Oct. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Yisrael Beiteinu (“Israel is Our Home”) enters Israel’s Oct. 27 election seeking to bring the secular right ideology into a government that replaces Benjamin Netanyahu. Led by Avigdor Liberman, the party combines support for forceful military action with demands for broader service obligations and a reduced role for religious institutions in public life. It won six seats in 2022 and now seeks to leverage its hawkish record to expand its representation and political influence.

The movement

Liberman founded Yisrael Beiteinu in 1999, initially appealing primarily to immigrants from the former Soviet Union. Its political identity brought together two priorities: a proactive approach to security and a secular approach to domestic governance. While promoting an aggressive defense doctrine, the party has also advocated greater individual choice in matters governed by religious authorities. This combination became the basis for an appeal to secular right-wing voters beyond its original Russian-speaking constituency.

Those positions initially accommodated a close partnership with Likud. Yisrael Beiteinu won 15 Knesset seats in 2009, ran on a joint electoral list with Likud in 2013, and held senior positions in Netanyahu’s governments, with Liberman serving as foreign minister and later defense minister. Security disagreements, however, helped unravel that partnership. In November 2018, Liberman resigned over the government’s acceptance of a ceasefire with Hamas following intense fighting in Gaza, describing the decision as a “capitulation to terror.”

His resignation did not immediately rule out renewed cooperation. After the April 2019 election, Liberman negotiated over joining another Netanyahu government but insisted on passing military-conscription legislation without concessions sought by the haredi parties. The impasse prevented Netanyahu from forming his proposed coalition. Liberman subsequently joined the Bennett–Lapid government as finance minister in 2021, overseeing the first central-government budget surplus in 35 years.

Today, Yisrael Beiteinu is positioning its candidate slate to bring in disenchanted right-wing voters who oppose Netanyahu’s coalition. Former Beit She’an Mayor Rafi Ben Shtrit, whose son Staff Sgt. Elroi Ben Shtrit was killed in action on Oct. 7, 2023, occupies second place on the electoral slate. Ben Shtrit is followed by retired colonel and former senior National Security Council official Talia Lankri. Sharon Sharabi, the brother of the late Yossi Sharabi, who was murdered in Hamas captivity, and the brother of hostage survivor Eli Sharabi, holds the sixth spot. Former Likud lawmaker Dan Illouz, who defected to Yisrael Beiteinu in August, is No. 10 on the list.

The platform

Yisrael Beiteinu’s security program calls for preemptive action, preventing enemy rearmament and expanding Israel’s military capacity. Its proposals include an expansion of Israel’s air force, navy and infantry, and ammunition reserves sufficient for 45 days of fighting across multiple fronts. The party presents these measures as preparations for sustained warfare and a means of achieving a decisive military outcome without external interference.

On the Palestinian question, Liberman’s Oct. 4 proposal calls for dismantling the Palestinian Authority, canceling the Oslo Accords and applying Israeli sovereignty to Area C of Judea and Samaria. In Areas A and B, he envisages an Israeli–Jordanian arrangement under which Jordan would administer civilian affairs and public order, while Israel would retain overall security responsibility. For Gaza, he proposes eliminating Hamas’s military and civilian governing structures before transferring administration to an unspecified outside actor.

The party’s military doctrine connects to its demand for universal service. Its proposal would require haredim and Arabs to enter military or civilian tracks, including work in emergency and public services. Proposed penalties for evasion include withdrawing state benefits, barring public-sector employment, and restricting travel and voting rights.

The same emphasis on shared requirements extends to Yisrael Beiteinu’s educational platform. Under the party’s plan, full core studies would become a condition for state funding, with stronger government oversight of haredi school networks. The party also proposes smaller classes, greater authority for principals and improved teacher remuneration.

Its religion-and-state program would introduce civil marriage and divorce, allow Shabbat transportation according to local circumstances, give municipalities authority over business opening and restore competition in kosher certification.

Economically, Yisrael Beiteinu advocates reducing regulatory barriers, expanding import competition and challenging monopolies. Alongside those market reforms, its program includes expanded subsidized housing, childcare support tied to parental employment and higher benefits for older citizens with inadequate pension income.

Its domestic security agenda calls for additional police personnel and specialized courts to address organized crime.

The party also seeks changes to Israel’s constitutional framework. “The constitution will enshrine the principles of democratic governance, human rights and the separation of powers,” Liberman wrote in a published statement. He proposes limiting prime ministers to two terms and reducing the number of ministers.

Yisrael Beiteinu further advocates establishing a state commission of inquiry into Oct. 7, with its members appointed by the president of the Supreme Court.

The partners

Yisrael Beiteinu approaches coalition negotiations with several explicit demands. Liberman has identified universal military or civilian service and a state commission of inquiry into Oct. 7 as initial priorities for the next government. He is also running his campaign with prime ministerial ambitions; however, a senior Cabinet position is a more likely goal in post-election negotiations. Yisrael Beiteinu also seeks the National Security Ministry for druse MK Hamad Amar.

The party’s most likely coalition partners include Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar, Naftali Bennett’s Together (“B’Yachad”) and Yair Golan’s The Democrats. Their Sept. 26 agreement committed the four lists to campaign cooperation and preparations for a future government. While partnership with Yashar and Together is more ideologically natural for Yisrael Beiteinu, the collaboration with the far-left The Democrats party is politically challenging.

Ideological disagreements have already led to public disputes, despite promises by the parties not to attack each other in the weeks leading up to the election. This built-in tension makes the prospect of a coalition agreement even within the kernel of the oppositional bloc far from a foregone conclusion.

Beyond that group, Liberman has ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government or a coalition containing haredi or Arab parties. The latter position differs from his participation in the Bennett–Lapid government alongside the Arab party Ra’am. He has nevertheless left open cooperation with Likud under different leadership, distinguishing his opposition to Netanyahu from a rejection of the party itself.

Another obstacle is Liberman’s refusal to join a minority government. While Eisenkot has considered governing with outside parliamentary support, Liberman insists that the coalition itself command a majority. His position would therefore prevent Yisrael Beiteinu from participating in a government dependent on Arab parties’ votes or abstentions in a Knesset confidence vote.

Current polling shows the party well past the 3.25% electoral threshold but short of the double digits, which makes Liberman’s ambitions to become prime minister less realistic. Yisrael Beiteinu has received an average of eight seats in polling from major firms over the past two weeks. Not a single poll in the past month has shown Liberman and his prospective coalition partners crossing the 61-seat majority requirement.

Israeli Elections Israeli Politics and Knesset
Shimon Sherman
Shimon Sherman Shimon Sherman
Shimon Sherman is a columnist covering global security, Middle Eastern affairs, and geopolitical developments. His reporting provides in-depth analysis on topics such as the resurgence of ISIS, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, judicial reforms in Israel, and the evolving landscape of militant groups in Syria and Iraq. With a focus on investigative journalism and expert interviews, his work offers critical insights into the most pressing issues shaping international relations and security.
EXPLORE JNS
Hochul
U.S. News
Hochul says NY will join federal school-choice tax-credit program, which could direct more than $1.5 billion, including for yeshiva tuition
“For Jewish families, this means the chance to give their children an education rooted in who they are, without being priced out,” stated Sydney Altfield, of the Orthodox Union.
October 11, 2026 10:53 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Representatives of nine Israeli political parties participated in the JNS-Yad L’Olim English-language election debate ahead of the Oct. 27 elections, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Israel News
Zionist parties unite against Palestinian state in JNS election debate
In a wide-ranging political face-off, eight of nine panelists rejected Palestinian statehood, while the opposition split over its choice for PM.
October 11, 2026 03:00 PM
Steve Linde
Israeli Air Force fighter jets, including advanced F-35 and F-15 platforms produced by Lockheed Martin and Boeing, fly over southern Israel. Credit: Lockheed Martin/Boeing/Defense Ministry.
Israel News
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists, destroys weapons sites in Gaza
Recently, the terrorists intensified attacks on IDF troops, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Oct. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Flydubai Capt. Smit Machchhar recovers from wounds sustained while stymieing a terrorist attack en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Sept. 30, 2026.
World News
‘Great valor': Herzog sends letter to wounded flydubai captain who helped avert disaster
“Your ability to find the strength to rise above the pain, to combat the immediate threat to your life, and to operate sound judgment demonstrates the strength of your character,” Israel’s president wrote.
Oct. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
00:07
Israeli embassy booklet challenging ‘genocide’ claim translated into Italian
14:09
2,000-year-old Hasmonean aqueduct section uncovered in Jerusalem
13:08
Belgian king reaffirms commitment to Jewish safety in meeting with Israeli envoy
12:07
US antisemitism envoy honors Israeli hero of flydubai hijacking attempt
11:06
Israeli envoy: PA election delay shows Canada’s recognition ‘was in vain’
10:05
Israeli judoka Raz Hershko wins bronze at world tournament
09:14
IDF, Shin Bet strike five Hamas terrorist sites across Gaza in 24 hours
08:59
Co-pilot terrorist on flydubai flight plotted to crash plane into Ben-Gurion Airport
08:49
Digging tools found in central Israel cave; IDF rules out tunnel
08:49
Arab Joint List offers support for government replacing Netanyahu
08:40
Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow
08:31
Mock bombs with Palestinian flags found in Binyamin region
08:21
Boy George to play two Tel Aviv shows after penning pro-Israel anthem
08:15
Katz vows to eliminate Hamas leader al-Hayya
08:03
Border Police arrest two Palestinians over stone-throwing attack that wounded officer
07:44
Samaria: Police probe report of sheep poisoned near al-Mughayyir
07:22
Israel denies German journalist work visa over push for sanctions
06:52
Netanyahu slams Nobel committee over Pillay award
06:34
Masked Palestinian arrested with knife, nail-filled glass
06:11
Mother of former hostage: Hamas captor said group was too weak to hold captives
05:51
Kushner marks first anniversary of Trump Gaza peace plan
05:33
Israel slays Gazan terrorists who participated in October 7 massacre
05:12
Israel Police: 17 Palestinians detained after illegally crossing security barrier near Hebron
04:53
Two BDS activists detained during Samaria olive harvest
04:32
Netanyahu congratulates Bolsonaro on first-round results
04:11
Rubio condemns Houthi strike on Riyadh airport that killed American
03:49
London police arrest 20 at anti-Israel march
03:28
Trump says US may join Saudi strikes against Houthis
03:10
IDF searches northern border after unidentified aerial object triggers sirens
02:48
Trump: Iran is ‘a lunatic country’
02:29
IDF: Hamas Nukhba terrorists, Islamic Jihad commander killed in past 24 hours
02:09
Israel offers assistance, extends sympathies to earthquake-stricken Panama
01:48
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists, destroys weapons sites in Gaza
01:38
IAF strikes Iranian-backed terrorist along Lebanon-Syria border
01:28
Abbas issues decree to postpone Palestinian election
01:18
Herzog sends letter to wounded flydubai captain who helped avert disaster
01:17
US military says it disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings
08:18
Christian leaders from 123 countries visit Shiloh
08:05
IDF to launch Oct. 7 military honors review next week
07:45
British Airways to resume Tel Aviv flights on Oct. 25
07:34
Israel blasts decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay
07:27
Palestinian Authority postpones first legislative elections in 20 years
07:07
Netanyahu invites Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Israel
06:53
UN Watch slams Nobel Peace Prize for Navi Pillay
06:02
UN investigator who accused Israel of genocide wins Nobel Peace Prize
05:37
‘UK Jews nine times more likely than Muslims to face hate crime’
05:33
Binyamin launches body-camera initiative for Jewish shepherds
04:52
Australian police chief warns of ‘very volatile’ security threat to Jews
04:10
UK Green Party leader loses parliamentary bid after anti-Zionist vote
03:34
Berlin parties reach antisemitism deal ahead of coalition talks
More Updates
JNS TV
Representatives of nine Israeli political parties participated in the JNS-Yad L’Olim English-language election debate ahead of the Oct. 27 elections, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Israeli Elections 2026
WATCH: Nine parties make their case in Israel’s English-language election debate
October 11, 2026 01:00 PM
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
A ‘peace prize’ for the vilification of Israel
Ruthie Blum
Joseph Milstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Selma Blair’s punishment by silence
Joseph Milstein