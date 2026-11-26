Michael was clinically dead after being shot in the leg in Gaza. Doctors revived him, performed seven operations and spent months saving his leg and helping him recover. Adam narrowly escaped death in an explosion in Lebanon that killed a fellow soldier. Both reservists have been wounded twice and are determined to return to the battlefield.

Nearly 31,000 Israeli soldiers have been wounded since the Hamas-led attack of Oct. 7, 2023, and about 70% have returned to military service, the Defense Ministry said this week. The figures were released as Israel marked a week dedicated to honoring soldiers wounded in wars and terrorist attacks.

The Press Service of Israel spoke with the two reservists about their injuries, experiences during the war and determination to return to combat duty.

The Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killed about 1,200 people and saw 252 Israelis and foreign nationals abducted to Gaza.

Haunted by Oct. 7

Michael, 58, is a retired Defense Ministry employee who has served in the reserves for 36 years and completed about 580 days of duty over the past three years. He declined an age-based exemption from reserve service.

“For me, reserve service is a personal and moral obligation to protect my family and the People of Israel,” he told TPS-IL.

On Oct. 7, Michael drove to his armored unit’s base without waiting for a call-up. His unit headed south, reaching the Gaza border area at about 4 p.m. The scenes near Route 232 remain with him: burned-out cars, smoke, bodies and wounded Israelis waiting for rescue.

“We should have arrived sooner,” Michael said. “We reached Route 232 and witnessed an apocalypse. Trees and fields were ablaze, cars lay burnt out, and black smoke blanketed the Gaza envelope.”

Near the Nova music festival site in southern Israel, soldiers found the bodies of young people who had attended the event.

“We checked — no one was alive,” he said. “I keep asking myself: Where was the army for all those hours?”

About three weeks later, Michael entered Gaza alongside soldiers from the Armored Corps and Givati Brigade. During an ambush in the northern Gaza area of Jabaliya, terrorists fired a rocket-propelled grenade at his unit, seriously injuring his leg. His fellow soldier, Eitan Rosenzweig, 21, was killed.

“The day I survived while he was killed is a very difficult day for me,” Michael said.

Evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, Michael lost consciousness and had no pulse.

“I reached a state of clinical death,” he explained.

Doctors revived him and saved his leg after considering amputation. Michael underwent seven operations, spent four months in the hospital and completed five months of rehabilitation.

Michael returned to reserve duty, serving in Lebanon and Gaza, including missions connected to the release of hostages.

In June 2025, an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah wounded him again with shrapnel while he was serving in Lebanon. After surgery and five months of rehabilitation, he completed treatment about a week ago and requested permission to return.

“As long as I can stand on my own two feet, I will go back and do my part,” he said. “I don’t see any other option. It’s the right thing to do.”

Back to battle

Adam, 31, from Jerusalem, is a professional dog trainer who has served nearly 600 days in the reserves. On Oct. 7, he headed south without waiting for a call-up, but his commander redirected him north over concerns that Hezbollah might join the attack.

“An hour into the drive, I got a call from my commander telling me to head north,” Adam told TPS-IL.

He spent three months defending the northern border under rocket fire, then served with his battalion in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

Adam was first wounded on Oct. 24, 2023, when a grenade injured his leg during an encounter with terrorists. He applied a tourniquet and kept fighting, agreeing to evacuation only after the battle.

He discharged himself from the hospital after one day, returned to his base and rested there for three days before returning to action. He did not tell his mother.

“I didn’t want to worry her,” Adam explained.

His second injury came in April 2026 in Lebanon, when an engineering vehicle struck an explosive device. The blast killed his fellow soldier, Lidor Porat, and wounded 10 other soldiers.

“I was about 20 meters from the blast and sustained severe injuries all over my body,” Adam said.

Evacuated by helicopter under fire, he returned home after two months of rehabilitation. He recently received medical clearance confirming he was fit to return to military service and a call-up for January 2027.

“I enlisted at 18; this is what I was trained to do,” he said. “When you’re a combat soldier, it never leaves you—it’s for life. I will continue to serve in the reserves as long as we are at war and there are those who seek to kill us.”

The Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department also treats wounded personnel from Israel’s other security agencies. According to the ministry, more than 92,300 people wounded in Israel’s wars, terrorist attacks and other security incidents are currently under the department’s care, with 47% dealing with psychological trauma.

Among those wounded during the war, 63 have disabilities rated above 100%, the ministry said. This is a special classification for exceptionally severe disabilities. Another 249 sustained severe head injuries, 10 lost their sight and 106 underwent amputations.