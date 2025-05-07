New York high court dismisses case against ZOA

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

The Zionist Organization of America stated on Tuesday that the New Supreme Court dismissed a case, which the ZOA called “meritless,” that two former board members brought against Morton Klein, the ZOA national president, and four board members at the pro-Israel nonprofit.

“The court dismissed the case because, among other things, the court noted that there were fatal ‘gaping holes in the plaintiffs’ case,” the ZOA stated.

The nonprofit added that the judge “wisely advised the two former board member-plaintiffs not to engage in costly internecine warfare against a ‘do-good’ organization such as ZOA, which is combating antisemitism.”