A Jewish women’s group in France said union staff assaulted its activists on Saturday at a march against violence toward women in Paris.

The Nous Vivrons group (whose name means “we will live”) said it would file a complaint with police for assault by staff of the General Confederation of Labour, or CGT, which is one of France’s largest and most influential trade union federations.

Staffers shoved the Nous Vivrons activists after they tried to attend the March Against Violence Against Women in central Paris, the Jewish group said.

“We will press charges for ‘violence at a rally’ by members of the CGT and the Union Syndicale Solidaires,” the Jewish group wrote, referencing another union that participated in the march.

“We will never accept antisemitism, we will never tolerate Jewish women being excluded from the streets, we will never accept being the object of physical and moral violence, especially at a march against sexual and gender-based violence,” Nous Vivrons’ statement read.

The rally’s organizing coalition, Grève féministe (“feminist strike”), of which the CGT is a member, accused Nous Vivrons of using violence and confirmed that the group was not welcome at the march.

“The Nous Vivrons collective attempted to force its way into the demonstration using violence, particularly against the procession of families of femicide victims. We had, however, announced that we did not want them to demonstrate with us because their pro-colonial positions and their failure to condemn Netanyahu’s genocidal policies are contrary to our own,” the coalition said in a statement.

Gabriel Attal, a former prime minister of France, condemned the organizers’ treatment of Nous Vivrons.

“The Nous Vivrons collective was once again intimidated,” Attal wrote. “This cause deserves unity. This cause deserves everyone’s commitment. My full support goes to the members of Nous Vivrons.”

