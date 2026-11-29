Nearly 500 municipal officials and community leaders from 45 councils across Australia gathered in Sydney for a three-day summit on combating antisemitism and strengthening social cohesion, nearly a year after the Bondi Beach terrorist attack.

The second annual Local Government Summit Against Antisemitism and for Social Cohesion, which concluded on Friday, was co-hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and Waverley Council, with state and federal government support. The event featured workshops on combating antisemitism at the local level, visits to Jewish community institutions and a closing ceremony at Bondi Beach attended by Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

The summit came ahead of the first anniversary of the Dec. 14, 2025, Chanukah massacre at Bondi Beach in Sydney, which claimed the lives of 16 victims, including a Holocaust survivor who succumbed to her wounds earlier this month.

“Bondi will forever carry the memory of what happened on December 14, but we cannot allow hatred to define our community,” Waverley Mayor Steven Lewis said in a CAM press release.

Sheina Gutnick, CAM’s Australian public affairs advocate whose father, Reuven Morrison, was murdered in the attack, said the strong turnout demonstrated that “the values of tolerance, respect, and standing together against hatred remain strong in mainstream Australia.”