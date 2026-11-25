World Jewish Congress president urges Pope Leo XIV to keep speaking out against antisemitism
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder held his first private audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Friday, urging the pontiff to continue speaking out against antisemitism, the organization said on Wednesday.
The meeting focused on strengthening Jewish-Catholic relations since Leo’s election. Lauder emphasized that protecting Jewish life and dignity is a shared moral responsibility that must remain central to cooperation between the two communities.
“We want young Jews and Catholics to understand the history of our relationship and recognize their responsibility for its future,” Lauder said. “Working together on education can help challenge the prejudices that sustain antisemitism and build trust between our communities.”
WJC President @lauder_ronald met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV @Pontifex the Vatican for their first private audience.— World Jewish Congress (@WorldJewishCong) November 25, 2026
Amb. Lauder was accompanied by WJC Executive Vice President Maram Stern, WJC Commissioner for Interfaith Dialogue Claudio Epelman, and Viktor Eichner, head of… pic.twitter.com/oJzfG1nni2