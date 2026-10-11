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Kushner marks one-year anniversary of Trump Gaza peace plan

The U.S. envoy highlighted hostage returns and humanitarian aid gains while noting major disarmament hurdles remained in Gaza.

JNS Staff
Jared Kushner, United States Special Envoy for Peace, speaks at a Board of Peace High Level Briefing on Sept. 23, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images.
Jared Kushner, United States Special Envoy for Peace, speaks at a Board of Peace High Level Briefing on Sept. 23, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images.
(Oct. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Jared Kushner marked the one-year anniversary of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan on Friday, pointing to the return of all Israeli hostages and increased humanitarian aid while warning that critical challenges, including disarming the Hamas terrorist organization, remain ahead.

“One year ago today, on October 9, 2025, we reached an agreement on President Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza many believed impossible,” Trump’s son-in-law, who serves as U.S. Special Envoy for Peace Missions alongside Steve Witkoff, wrote on X.

“After two years of devastating war, the agreement created a path to reunite hostage families with their loved ones, bring security to Israel, relieve the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and build a different future for the region,” wrote Kushner. “One year later, it’s remarkable how much has changed. The situation is far from perfect, but the progress is real, and the world is better for it.”

Kushner highlighted key milestones achieved since the agreement, including the return of the final living Israeli hostages days after the deal and the handover of the remaining deceased captives’ remains in January. He also pointed to the creation of a Palestinian technocratic administration, a 72% surge in humanitarian aid deliveries and initial commitments toward an international stabilization force.

He credited U.S. and international officials alongside regional partners for negotiating and implementing the framework, specifically thanking Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Nickolay Mladenov, director-general and High Representative for Gaza under Trump’s Board of Peace, and former Israeli strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer. He also singled out key Arab and regional interlocutors, noting contributions from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Morocco, Kuwait and Turkey.

“I’m also grateful to the many talented people who have volunteered their time and energy because they believe that the horrors of October 7 and the suffering in Gaza must never happen again,” Kushner wrote.

“There is still hard work ahead. Disarmament must be implemented, security established, essential services restored and communities rebuilt,” he wrote in concluding remarks. “None of this will be easy. But we have a thoughtful plan, committed partners and a path forward that did not exist a year ago. It’s worth recognizing how far we’ve come, even as we acknowledge how much remains to be done. Hopefully, the year ahead will bring even more progress, and a few more miracles.”

Under the plan unveiled by Trump on Sept. 29, 2025, and endorsed by U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803, Gaza is to be administered temporarily by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a Palestinian technocratic body established in January and led by Ali Shaath. The committee falls under the oversight of the international “Board of Peace,” chaired by Trump, with former British prime minister Tony Blair serving on its Executive Committee. The original plan excludes Hamas from governance and envisages a reformed Palestinian Authority eventually taking back control of Gaza.

The framework calls for Gaza’s demilitarization, offers conditional amnesty to Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and decommissioning their weapons and provides safe passage to receiving countries for those wishing to leave. Resolution 2803 authorizes a temporary International Stabilization Force. On Oct. 7 the Board of Peace reaffirmed its commitment to demilitarizing and deradicalizing Gaza.

Earlier, in August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the board’s subsequent 15-point roadmap. The roadmap links phased Israeli withdrawals to the gradual, internationally verified decommissioning and storage of weapons under the Palestinian committee’s authority. Netanyahu insisted that Israeli forces would not withdraw from their current positions until Hamas was fully disarmed, calling for “real disarmament, not fictitious disarmament.”

Washington wants “real efforts and not just words” from Hamas on disarmament, a source with direct knowledge told Axios, after leaders of the terrorist group met with Kushner in Egypt in August.

Hamas used the meeting to reaffirm its commitment to demilitarizing the Gaza Strip under the roadmap with Trump’s Board of Peace, the source said. “We thanked them for the commitment, but we want to see real efforts and not just words,” the source added.

The source described the Cairo meeting with the terror group as “very productive.”

Hamas Gaza Strip Terrorism
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