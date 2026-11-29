One of the two Iraqi men arrested in Germany on Thursday on suspicion of plotting to bomb a synagogue in Cologne was allowed to stay in Germany despite a deportation order, German media reported on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Ameer J., 34, was on a list of Iraqis required to leave Germany but temporarily permitted to remain, North Rhine-Westphalia state’s Integration Minister Verena Schäffer told the public broadcaster WDR.

The list from 2024 included more than 5,000 Iraqi citizens who were put on a deportation list, but whose deportation had not been carried out.

In Ameer J.’s case, he had been allowed to stay because he was employed and possessed a valid Iraqi passport, Schäffer said.

An earlier attempt to transfer him from Germany to Sweden, where he had initially applied for asylum, had failed, according to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper.

Police arrested Ameer J. and another Iraqi, Mostafa Al-R., on Friday, federal prosecutors said. The suspects are said to have belonged to an Iran-linked terrorist organization with ties to the HAYI terrorist group, which recruited operatives to bomb synagogues in Cologne and another European city in March.

HAYI is believed to have carried out at least 18 attacks, mostly on Jewish targets, since 2015 in Europe. U.S. prosecutors, who are preparing the trial of alleged HAYI operator Mohammad al-Saadi, said the attacks were orchestrated by Iran.