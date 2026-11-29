The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea on Saturday rejected Argentina’s bid to halt an Israeli-led offshore oil project near the British-held Falkland Islands.

The tribunal voted 18-3 against suspending work on the Sea Lion project, led by Israel’s Navitas Petroleum and Britain’s Rockhopper Exploration, whose first development phase is expected to cost $2.1 billion.

The tribunal, based in Hamburg, Germany, found that Argentina’s claims could not be resolved without addressing the underlying sovereignty dispute over the islands, which falls outside the scope of the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Argentina’s government announced on Saturday that it had initiated sanctions proceedings the previous day against five Israeli pension and investment funds holding shares in Navitas, the Associated Press reported.